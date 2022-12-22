Superior Plus: Transformative Acquisition But Still Expensive

Summary

  • Superior Plus is the largest propane distributor in Canada and #4 in the U.S.
  • Superior Plus has recently made a large acquisition in the nascent low-carbon fuels space. This brings forward management's guidance of $700-750 million in EBITDA by 2026.
  • However, pro-forma the acquisition, I still find Superior Plus expensive relative to its U.S. peer, Suburban Propane.
  • Furthermore, SPB has a stretched balance sheet and unattractive capital structure that makes me cautious.

Gas station fuel tank

About 6 months ago, I wrote a cautious article on Superior Plus (TSX:SPB:CA). I was concerned about the roll-up strategy being employed at Superior, as well as the company's heavy debt load. Furthermore, the company faces significant

SPB overview

Figure 1 - SPB overview (SPB investor presentation)

SPB guiding to $585 to $635 miillion in EBITDA

Figure 2 - SPB guiding to $585 to $635 million in 2023 EBITDA (SPB investor presentation)

SPB's growth strategy

Figure 3 - Superior Plus' Growth Strategy (SPB investor presentation)

Certarus overview

Figure 4 - Certarus overview (SPB investor presentation)

Certarus transaction is in line with historical multiples paid

Figure 5 - Certarus transaction is in line with historical multiples paid (SPB investor presentation)

SPB 2022 financial overview

Figure 6 - SPB 2022 financial overview (SPB Q4/2022 financial report)

SPB segmented financial summary

Figure 7 - SPB segmented financial summary (SPB Q4/2022 financial report)

Large unrealized hedging losses

Figure 8 - Large unrealized hedging losses in 2022 (SPB Q4/2022 financial report)

U.S. propane volumes grew 15.5% YoY

Figure 9 - U.S. propane volumes grew 15.5% YoY (SPB Q4/2022 financial report)

Canadian propane volume growth was more muted

Figure 10 - Canadian propane volumes grew 4.4% YoY (SPB Q4/2022 financial report)

SPB will take on more debt to complete Certarus transaction

Figure 11 - SPB will take on more debt to complete Certarus transaction (SPB investor presentation)

SPB valuation

Figure 12 - SPB valuation (Seeking Alpha)

SPB reported enterprise value

Figure 13 - SPB reported enterprise value (Seeking Alpha)

SPH valuation

Figure 14 - SPH valuation (Seeking Alpha)

SPB 2022 income statement

Figure 15 - SPB 2022 income statement (SPB Q4/2022 financials)

