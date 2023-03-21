The Boeing Company (BA) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 22, 2023 1:14 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)
The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference Call March 21, 2023 6:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian West - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ron Epstein - Bank of America

Ron Epstein

Brian, thank you for coming. You're Executive Vice President, Finance and CFO of Boeing Company. So thank you for taking time out. I know this has got to be a really busy time for you, so.

Brian West

Pleasure to be here.

Ron Epstein

Yes. Thank you for making the trip. So maybe I'll just start off with the -- just a question. You're new to the company, right, within the last 1.5 years. And what have been some of the positive and negative surprises for you? And sometimes a fresh set of eyes can be really helpful. So where are some areas where you think you can affect change in the company relative to what you thought it would be?

Brian West

Yes. So thanks. I would say what didn't necessarily surprise me but it's a reminder that Boeing knows how to execute. We know how to execute. And I remember that from my past and I have looked at the last 3 years of everything that's been thrown at this company, lots of interactions and they just keep executing, we keep executing. And that's important. And as we think about going from what was a crisis to a turnaround to recovery, we got to keep executing. And this calendar year, we will execute on our commitment for our primary financial goal which is free cash flow. We will do between $3 billion and $5 billion of free cash flow consistent with our guidance. And if we think longer term, we see a path to get to $10 billion. And how we get from where we are today to the end of the year to that $10 billion, it's

