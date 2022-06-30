IPO Update: Lucas GC Limited Prepares For $6.4 Million U.S. IPO

Mar. 22, 2023 2:20 PM ETLucas GC Limited (LGCL)1 Comment
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Lucas GC Limited has filed proposed terms for a $6.4 million U.S. IPO.
  • The company provides recruiting services and software in China.
  • Lucas GC Limited's revenue growth is slowing, valuation assumptions are high and the stock will have an extremely low float, leading to potentially high volatility.
  • Although day traders may be attracted to the stock with its low nominal price and ultra-low float, I'm on Hold for the Lucas GC Limited IPO.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Man unemployment finding job search typing keyboard for resume register online job interview, find your career, man looking at online website.

champpixs/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Lucas GC Limited

Lucas GC Limited (LGCL) has filed to raise $6.4 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides human

Online Recruitment Map In China

Online Recruitment Map In China (iResearch China)

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.94K Followers
Leader of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.