Vext Science, Inc. (VEXTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 1:25 PM ETVext Science, Inc. (VEXTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCQX:VEXTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Offenberger - CEO

Stephan Bankosz - CFO

Jonathan Ross - IR

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Vext Science’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Jonathan Ross. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Ross

Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Vext’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results were released earlier this morning. The press release, financial statements, and MD&A, are available on SEDAR, as well as on the Vext website at vextscience.com.

We would like to remind listeners that portions of today’s discussion include forward-looking statements, and the forward-looking statements are included in today’s press release. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results contained therein, will materialize. Risks and uncertainties that could affect future developments, circumstances, or results, are detailed in the MD&A, and Vext’s other public filings that are made available on SEDAR, and we encourage listeners to read those risk factors in conjunction with today’s call. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the developments, circumstances or results predicted in forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual developments, circumstances or results. This presentation also includes non-IFRS financial information, and such non-IFRS financial measures are subject to the disclosure and reconciliation included in our press release disseminated earlier today. Forward-looking statements made during this conference call are made as of the date of this call. Vext disclaims any intention

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.