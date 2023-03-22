LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 1:35 PM ETLiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC

Fei Chen - CEO

Simon Stadil - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Brown - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the LiqTech International Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode, [Operator Instructions]. Also note, today's event is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Sir, please go ahead.

Robert Blum

All right. Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. And as Jamie mentioned, thanks for joining us on today's conference call to discuss LiqTech International's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 financial results for the period ending December 31, 2022. Joining us on today's call from the company is: Fei Chen, Chief Executive Officer; and Simon Stadil, Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to management, let me remind listeners that there will be an open Q&A session at the end of the call. Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statements.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements reflect the good faith and judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed during the conference call.

The company, therefore, urges all listeners to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, operations and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.