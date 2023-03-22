Fed Today And Done?

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5K Followers

Summary

  • At the last FOMC announcement on February 1st, the Fed hiked base rates by 25 bps.
  • After a decade of using their customer deposits for free, most institutions are unprepared for the rapid repricing.
  • The appetite for loan securitization has dried up, so selling sketchy paper to investors is no longer easy.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

At the last FOMC announcement on February 1st, the Fed hiked base rates by 25 bps and said it expected to tighten through 2023, with no easing before 2024, at the earliest. That was before retreating bank deposits sparked a liquidity crunch

Spread Between Money Market Mutual Fund Rates & Bank Deposit Rates

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.