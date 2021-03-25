Lamb Weston: Good Growth Prospects

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.24K Followers

Summary

  • Net sales should benefit from price increases, good demand, capacity expansion, and an increase in global footprint.
  • Margins should benefit from price increases and productivity savings.
  • Valuation is lower than the historical average.
French fries in a white paper box isolated on white

PotaeRin/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lamb-Weston Holding, Inc (NYSE:LW) is expected to benefit from price increases and strong demand for french fries in quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and retail channels, as they are a low-cost substitute for dining in an inflationary environment. Additionally, the company's revenue growth should

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.24K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Saloni V.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.