If you closely follow my work, I rarely write critical or negative reports on public companies. For perspective, the last critical report I wrote was back in mid December 2022, on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW).

I'm not a short seller, and the vast majority of my time is spent questing for compelling small-cap value and special situation stocks to add to my portfolio.

Today, however, I'm going write to a negative report on a company. For perspective, I'm actually quite long shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST). And despite the horrible Q4 results and even worse FY 2023 guidance, I actually increased my net long exposure, in HNST shares, by more than 200%, between $1.67 and $2.25 per share.

Why The Honest Company's Stock Lost 33% Of Its Value On March 16, 2023

The Honest Company went public, back in May 2021, with the IPO priced at $16 per share. The stock briefly traded up to $21 and it has been all downhill since then.

Q4 FY 2022 was supposed to be the big inflection point, the quarter where the company crossed the Rubicon, posted positive Adj. EBITDA, and got back on track.

They didn't!

And to add insult to injury, FY 2023 guidance was horrible. I listen to and/ or read a lot of conference calls, as part of my core investment process, and this was one of the worst conference call I've ever heard. The new CEO, Carla Vernón, was unprepared on the call. Not only did I not sense a strong command of the business, I heard a bunch of platitudes and no coherent plan. Honest's CFO badly missed guidance and, again, I didn't hear we are manically focused on getting back on track. Instead, I just heard a bunch of excuses about how Amazon (AMZN) continues to de-stock inventories that is the driver of the big miss and really weak FY 2023 guidance.

For perspective, enclosed below is Honest's Q3 FY 2022 guidance, provided on November 10, 2022.

HNST's Q3 FY 2022 Guidance (November 10, 2022):

Turning to our fiscal year 2022 outlook. We are updating our full year revenue outlook to be in the range of $310 million to $315 million, reflecting inventory adjustments at a key digital customer who reduced its weeks of supply. Our consumption remains strong so we are working closely with all retailers to ensure they are able to meet consumer demand. We expect full year gross margin to be between 30% and 31%, reflecting approximately 600 basis points of higher supply chain costs versus 2021 and 100 basis points in incremental trade investments, supporting new distribution, offset by roughly 35 0 basis points from pricing and cost savings. We continue to expect full year adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $10 million to negative $20 million, but narrowing closer to negative $20 million. This reflects positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, which assumes sequential gross margin improvement, lower seasonal marketing spend and aggressive management of controllable costs. It also assumes no further material increases in product and fulfillment costs. Before we open it up for questions, I'd like to share our preliminary view on revenue for the first half of 2023. Our first half revenue outlook for 2023 is for revenue growth in the range of 7% to 10%. This contemplates the retail distribution expansion in the second half of 2022, a new round of price increases on select diapers, wipes and personal care items effective the middle of next month, balanced by uncertainty in U.S. consumer spending and continued tight inventory management by retailers. As the year progresses, we will be lapping 2 significant events, the benefits of material 2022 retail expansion and back half revenue from baby clothing. We will provide a more detailed 2023 outlook on our fourth quarter earnings call in March 2023, including gross margin and adjusted EBITDA outlook. (Source: Seeking Alpha Q3 FY 2022 Transcript, emphasis added.)

Here Is What They Actually Delivered (Or Failed To Deliver):

Adj. EBITDA was negative $1.5 million. That certainly isn't positive, and this was supposed to be the inflection quarter, signaling the turnaround was afoot.

HNST FY 2022 earnings report HNST FY 2022 earnings report

(Source: Honest Company's Q4 FY 2022.)

Secondly, here is the vague FY 2023 guidance:

Without taking into consideration the margin improvement roadmap that we that are currently formulating, we anticipate our full year 2023 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA would be in-line with our Fiscal Year 2022 results. (Source: Honest Company's Q4 FY 2022.)

What the heck kind of guidance is that? Back on November 10, 2022, the CFO said they were going to grow first half FY 2023 revenue by 7% to 10%, and now they are saying flat revenue.

Are you kidding me?

Moreover, they lost $22.5 million of Adj. EBITDA, in FY 2022, so another year of losing money!

Are you kidding me?

That is why the stock got lit up, to the tune of down 33%, on March 16th!

And in case you thought it couldn't get any worse, to slap Honest Company shareholders in the face, a second time, the former CEO, got paid $5.8 million severance. Imagine that! As a CEO, you failed spectacularly, the stock is down massively, since its IPO, you've never made any EPS, and you got paid $5.8 million!

For 99% of Americans, if they had poor job performance, they get laid off. Best case, they might get a few weeks, maybe a month, of severance, depending on tenure. Yet, here we are, another CEO getting paid a huge sum for failing. Talk about the perfect sound bite for Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren to rail about how capitalism is broken and skewed to only benefit the Top 1%.

Long-time Honest Company Bull - Dana Telsey - throws in the towel.

On March 13, 2023, ahead of the Q4 FY 2022 earnings report, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its outperform rating and $6 price target.

On March 17, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group moved from "Outperform" to "Market Perform" and slashed their price target from $6 to $2.

Oh yeah, I almost forgot, Honest's Q4 FY 2022 gross margins were 27.5%.

Now turning to gross margin. Gross margin was 27.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 30% in the fourth quarter of 2021. This reflects approximately 800 basis points of higher supply chain costs offset by 550 basis points of positive impact from pricing, cost savings and favorable mix. (Q4 FY 2022 HNST earnings press release.)

And by-the-way, YoY, cash is down to $15.5 million, from $93 million, as inventory was $40 million higher, AR was $11 million higher, and AP was lower.

Clearly, this management team doesn't have its finger on the pulse and mis-gauged how much Amazon is de-stocking its inventories.

See the December 31, 2022 balance sheet:

Honest Company FY 2022 Balance Sheet Honest Company FY 2022 Balance Sheet

Q4 Conference Call

I will spare readers most of the conference call details. In a few words, though, it was awful! This Q&A interaction kind of sums it up.

Here is the question from the JP Morgan's covering analyst, Andrea Teixeira.

HNST Q4 FY 2022 Conference Call

The CFO, Kelly Kennedy, gave some half-baked answer and then the new CEO, Carla Vernon, says this (emphasis added):

One of my fundamental beliefs is that for consumer brands born in this era, right, and I always say that Honest was born in a Gen Z era. One of the important things is whether that brand has the ability to have broad shoulders to have more than just a single point of relevance or a single category of relevance. And that was already demonstrated to be true with The Honest brand. I think the choices to expand that brand early in its history to multiple categories was important and continues to be so. One of the things that we are going to do and what I want to make clear from my message is that we know that Honest is relevant across life stages, right. We already have consumer groups across every demographic age group, across every demographic cultural group. And so as we choose our categories going forward, we want to be thoughtful that those categories are categories where Honest can lead, innovate and win because that's what we exist to do. We exist to push our categories farther with our purpose-driven ethos. But we also want to choose categories thoughtfully that fit the overall margin portfolio strategy, we will go forward with that will allow it to operate with the premium inputs we put into our products and the premium positioning and the ways we communicate with our consumers today.

Say What?

Broad shoulders, Gen Z, and purpose-driven ethos.

The primary job of the CEO is to create stakeholder value. And, at this stage of the company's lifecycle, far and away the most important aspect is developing and implementing a real plan to actually grow revenue, expand gross margins, manage SG&A, and generate Adj. EBITDA.

The platform is burning. The Honest Company isn't flush with $200 million of cash and doesn't have the luxury of time.

I'm going to stop at this point because I'm getting more and more annoyed, by the second. And I don't even really own that many shares, in the absolute sense. Frankly, if this was long a meaningful amount of shares, as a big institutional holder, I would be fighting mad.

It's Time To Create Shareholder Value By Selling To A P&G (PG) or a CPG business

As of last night's closing bell, HNST's market capitalization is only $165 million and its enterprise value is less than $150 million. That is the ultimate "no confidence" vote, by Mr. Market. Despite generating north of $300 million of FY 2022 revenue, the business isn't scaling, as the gross margins are too low and SG&A is way too high. And yes, I get it that there were 800 basis of supply chain headwinds.

Now turning to gross margin. Gross margin was 27.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 30% in the fourth quarter of 2021. This reflects approximately 800 basis points of higher supply chain costs offset by 550 basis points of positive impact from pricing, cost savings and favorable mix.

Yes, I get it that Jessica Alba is a highly credible celebrity, someone who has a good reputation and wants to do it right. The company has built a really valuable brand. And I get it that Honest is ranked number one, for baby personal care, at Target.

Key distribution wins during the year included the launch into over 2,500 Walmart stores and the addition of Publix, Ulta and additional assortment at Kroger. At Target, our largest customer, we achieved 20 consecutive quarters of year-over-year consumption growth. We are very pleased that Honest has become the number one baby personal care brand at Target.

However, the only way to create value, for shareholders, is to sell this brand to a P&G or consumer packaged goods ("CPG") firm, and let a better management team integrate it into its organization. If Jessica wants the brand and what it stands for to have longevity, then it is time to pass the baton to a better operator. On its current course, The Honest Company might just get swept into the dustbin of history, as the company loses money and doesn't have a war chest of cash to fund it indefinitely.

I would argue that there would be a food fight, in the CPG world, to buy The Honest Company. The business might fetch 2X to 3X sales, as operating under the umbrella of a larger company, like a P&G, it would be profitable. And everyone knows that P&G loves strong brands.

And by the way, I'm well aware of The Honest Company, Inc.'s "anti-takeover" provision, spelled out in its 10-K.

HNST FY 2022 10-K

That said, the valuation disconnect is way too large here, and there are plenty of activists that could easily acquire a 5% stake here and file a SC 13D. Given the relatively modest amount of cash on The Honest Company's balance sheet, now is the time to sell the business. One year from now, after losing another $20 million, will only mean more eroded value and playing from a position of weakness.

I don't think it would be hard to find a buyer willing to pay at least $5 per share, and possibly a lot more. CPG businesses usually sell for multiples of revenue. If we keep our valuation assumptions conservative, given the negative Adj. EBITDA, there might be multiple bidders, willing to pay 2X revenue. And a valuation of 2X revenue still translates to over $6 per share.

Putting It All Together

The Honest Company has been tremendous destroyer of shareholders' capital. The company IPO'ed at $16 per share and closed yesterday, under $2 per share. The company just reported really poor Q4 FY 2022 results, and offered terrible FY 2023 guidance. The guidance calls for zero revenue growth and another year of losing $22.5 million. The new CEO was not impressing on the March 16th conference call and offered no compelling turnaround plan. The CFO badly missed guidance and offered no plan. To add insult to injury, the former CEO, got paid $5.8 million, a golden parachute, for failing on a grand scale! This is an insult to capitalism, as only actual creators of value should get rewarded. When you failed, you should get nothing and own the failure.

Despite the sad state of affairs, Jessica Alba's brand does have value and its resonates with consumers. I would argue there would be a food fight, in CPG-land, to buy this business, given the brand value.

It is high time for an activist to enter the scene here.