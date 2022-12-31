Time For Procter & Gamble (Or A CPG) To Buy The Honest Company

Summary

  • The Honest Company, Inc. badly missed its November 10, 2022, guidance. Q4 FY 2022 Adj. EBITDA missed and FY 2023 guidance was awful.
  • The New CEO didn't seem prepared on the call and the management team seemed deer in headlines. I didn't see any sense of urgency on the March 16, 2023, call.
  • The best course of action, for the long-suffering shareholders, is to simply sell this business to a CPG company. The Procter & Gamble Company, or another company, would probably be interested.
The Honest Company Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell To Mark The Company"s IPO

If you closely follow my work, I rarely write critical or negative reports on public companies. For perspective, the last critical report I wrote was back in mid December 2022, on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW).

HNST FY 2022 earnings report

Yahoo Finance

Fidelity News / Benzinga

Honest Company FY 2022 Balance Sheet

HNST Q4 FY 2022 Conference Call

HNST FY 2022 10-K

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HNST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

