Microchip Technology: Solid Microcontroller Performance In A Strong Semiconductor Sector

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Microchip Technology’s revenues have been increasing for nine consecutive quarters.
  • Microchip Technology generates about 56% of its revenue from its microcontroller product line.
  • The company holds a commanding lead in 8-bit microcontrollers and a growing share in 16-bit and 32-bit devices.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Semiconductor Deep Dive. Learn More »

Arrow sign growth moving up and 2023 year calendar date on light blue background. Business development to success and growing annual revenue growth concept. 3d illustration

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) reported F3Q 2023 earnings on February 2, 2023, with record net sales of $2.169 billion, up 4.6% sequentially and up 23.4% from the year-ago quarter. This is the 9th consecutive revenue growth quarter for the company.

chart

The Information Network

chart

The Information Network

chart

Microchip

chart

YCharts

chart

Seeking Alpha

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here.

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
15.17K Followers
Providing a deep knowledgebase for better semiconductor stock investments

Dr. Robert N. Castellano, is president of The Information Network www.theinformationnet.com. Most of the data, as well as tables and charts I use in my articles, come from my market research reports. If you need additional information about any article, please go to my website.

I will soon be initiating an investor newsletter. Information to register will be online on my website.

I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.

I have been Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Active and Passive Electronic Devices since 2000. I authored the book "Technology Trends in VLSI Manufacturing" (Gordon and Breach), "Solar Panel Processing" (Old City Publishing), "Alternative Energy Technology" (Old City Publishing). Also in the solar area, I am CEO of SolarPA, which uses a proprietary nanomaterial to coat solar cells, increasing the efficiency by up to 10%. I recently published a fictional novel Blessed, available on Amazon and other sites.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.