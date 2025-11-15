WesBanco Preferred: An 11%+ Yield To Call Opportunity

Summary

  • WesBanco's preferred shares trade at a discount to the redemption price.
  • The reset rate margin of 6.557% is well above typical market premiums suggesting the preferred shares are likely to be called in November 2025.
  • At the current quotation the yield-to-call is approximately 11.5%.
anurak phraisan/iStock via Getty Images

WesBanco (WSBC) is a $17 billion bank holding company primarily serving West Virginia with additional operations in the surrounding region. The company’s preferred shares, which are our focus for this article, have been impacted by the recent turmoil in the banking industry. However, at the

The author writes on behalf of Winter Harbor Capital, a private fund, and oversees private portfolios for individual and institutional clients. The author founded an investment company in 1995 with the view that a value oriented investment philosophy focused on intrinsic value and long term opportunities could generate superior absolute returns over time, leading to portfolios with unusual investment tenure sometimes exceeding 10 years. In addition to stints in micro and small capitalization research at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City and in private banking with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, the author is a registered investment advisor, licensed professional engineer, and graduate of the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WSBCP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

