Essent (NYSE:ESNT) has gone down about 10% in line with the recent issues in the banking sector, particularly with the regional banks in the US that are the more typical savings and lending institutions. While the regulators stepped in with an elegant solution to avert a crisis, allowing low credit-risk maturities to serve as collateral for financing, there could be more issues on the horizon. In particular, we have concerns around the commercial housing market and the follow-on effects that could have on borrowers even of private mortgages. We don't want to overstate the risks, but just point out that Essent is in the way of some of them.
Essent is primarily a private mortgage insurer, which means that it insures (partially) private mortgages originated by banks in order to make them more marketable for securitisation initiatives by getting the below-risk thresholds.
Essent had a good quarter where we are still seeing good revenues on solid underwriting performance and investment performance thanks to higher fixed income yields, and we are also seeing less credit impacts and a nice reserve benefit to boost net income. It's a quality company, and they seem to be on top of things on the tech angle too, with Essent Ventures and also data-driven underwriting systems. FICOs remain high on their loan book, and the risks are not excessive.
Through their Essent Ventures projects, they've become acquainted with a company that deals with title insurance, which is a nice complement to the current MI business.
These reserves represent the risk on their book that they expect in the event of mortgage defaults net of reinsurance. That's ultimately the risk for private mortgage insurers: that private mortgages get hit by defaults.
The point of this article is to provide a risk update. While reserves have shrunk meaningfully as we emerge from COVID-19's shadow, and as claims stay demonstrably low, we think the recent banking situation could be a reason for some upward revision in reserves. We present the cumulative discussion here:
5% reserve rates on book value are not low, so some risk related to macro beyond just COVID-19 is being included. Nonetheless, even if ESNT feels that it's already accounted for the non-linearities in economic fortunes related to the rate hikes, the price could see more pressure on further banking issues. With quite high Betas relative to the recent volatility, prospective investors should consider how ESNT could affect their portfolio in an environment where there is still a lot more downside risk.
A full-blown financial crisis seems unlikely, but even another hit to regional banking is going to be an issue for markets, and we feel that could happen with quite a high probability.
ESNT is currently running at a 5x PE multiple. The earnings yields are running at great levels, but of course the risks, at least in the near term, are quite high. We feel especially from a trading point of view that ESNT is unlikely to perform, although those with the stomach for the current environment may consider it for a longer-term position. Still, we have major concerns around any situation associated with banking, which is so central to the economy.
