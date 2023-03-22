svetikd

Essent (NYSE:ESNT) has gone down about 10% in line with the recent issues in the banking sector, particularly with the regional banks in the US that are the more typical savings and lending institutions. While the regulators stepped in with an elegant solution to avert a crisis, allowing low credit-risk maturities to serve as collateral for financing, there could be more issues on the horizon. In particular, we have concerns around the commercial housing market and the follow-on effects that could have on borrowers even of private mortgages. We don't want to overstate the risks, but just point out that Essent is in the way of some of them.

Essent's Q4

Essent is primarily a private mortgage insurer, which means that it insures (partially) private mortgages originated by banks in order to make them more marketable for securitisation initiatives by getting the below-risk thresholds.

Essent had a good quarter where we are still seeing good revenues on solid underwriting performance and investment performance thanks to higher fixed income yields, and we are also seeing less credit impacts and a nice reserve benefit to boost net income. It's a quality company, and they seem to be on top of things on the tech angle too, with Essent Ventures and also data-driven underwriting systems. FICOs remain high on their loan book, and the risks are not excessive.

Through their Essent Ventures projects, they've become acquainted with a company that deals with title insurance, which is a nice complement to the current MI business.

IS FY 2022 (ESNT 10-K 2022)

These reserves represent the risk on their book that they expect in the event of mortgage defaults net of reinsurance. That's ultimately the risk for private mortgage insurers: that private mortgages get hit by defaults.

Risks

The point of this article is to provide a risk update. While reserves have shrunk meaningfully as we emerge from COVID-19's shadow, and as claims stay demonstrably low, we think the recent banking situation could be a reason for some upward revision in reserves. We present the cumulative discussion here:

There are initial signs of pressure on housing, where people are demonstrating a willingness to take lower prices on properties to get out of mortgages. Median sales prices went down for the first time in a decade, and resales are up substantially. The situation with regional banking is a problem. There is going to be a durable crunch in regional banking deposits, and this is going to affect an important lifeline for a lot of households and regional businesses to the credit economy. Refinancing will not be efficient and will put pressure on borrowers. Importantly, we may see another non-linear effect with commercial real estate loans. While depositors have already been scared away by the fragility of regional banking to social-media-induced panic runs, if more loan balances dedicated to commercial real estate become a question mark, especially to offices, regional banking may come across as even more insecure, furthering a credit crunch and affecting borrower conditions and the valuations in housing, upon which the borrowers rely on for refinancing. A credit tightening is not something that the economy is used to. The Fed has repeatedly said it's looking at the labour market to await disinflation. The labour market becoming less tight is usually exactly the metric that Essent will focus on to adjust its reserves. With a credit tightening, weaning the economy off credit is very likely to cause some unemployment, which is going to mean a revision to Essent risk.

Bottom Line

5% reserve rates on book value are not low, so some risk related to macro beyond just COVID-19 is being included. Nonetheless, even if ESNT feels that it's already accounted for the non-linearities in economic fortunes related to the rate hikes, the price could see more pressure on further banking issues. With quite high Betas relative to the recent volatility, prospective investors should consider how ESNT could affect their portfolio in an environment where there is still a lot more downside risk.

A full-blown financial crisis seems unlikely, but even another hit to regional banking is going to be an issue for markets, and we feel that could happen with quite a high probability.

ESNT is currently running at a 5x PE multiple. The earnings yields are running at great levels, but of course the risks, at least in the near term, are quite high. We feel especially from a trading point of view that ESNT is unlikely to perform, although those with the stomach for the current environment may consider it for a longer-term position. Still, we have major concerns around any situation associated with banking, which is so central to the economy.