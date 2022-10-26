It's The Best Time In 20 Years To Buy These World-Beater Blue Chips

Mar. 28, 2023 7:30 AM ETAMZN, BTI3 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The regional banking crisis is likely to push the U.S. into a recession, but a mild to average one. There is no evidence of a brewing financial crisis.
  • Ignore doomsday prophets like Robert Kiyosaki, whose advice has been disastrous for over a decade.
  • Buying during bear markets is the most time-tested way to build life-changing wealth and income.
  • There are three ways I buy stocks, a correction watchlist, limits on my highest conviction ideas, and dollar-cost averaging.
  • Today these life-changing blue-chip bargains represent my two top conviction stocks right now. One could more than triple by 2025 and potentially soar 600% by 2029. The other yields a very safe 8% and could deliver 250% returns by 2029. Even if its P/E remains eight forever, it offers 58X inflation-adjusted return potential over the next 30 years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

heap of US Dollar bills, money background. Top view of business concept on background with copy space

Mykola Sosiukin

The Original Special Video Report Version Of This Article Was Published On Dividend Kings (Preparing For Recession Part 47) On March 22nd.

It's part of the Dividend Kings 75 Part Preparing For Recession Video Series.

This week I'm

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Charlie Bilello

x

St. Louis Federal Reserve

x

Bloomberg

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Finbold

x

Yahoo Finance

x

Robert Rolih

x

Bloomberg

x

Bloomberg

x

Ben Carlson

x

Bank of America

x

Advisor Perspectives

x

Michael Batnick

x

Ben Carlson

x

JPMorgan Asset Management

x

Morningstar

x

Advisor Perspectives

x

Dividend Kings Correction Planning Tool

x

Vanguard

x

DK Research Terminal

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

DK Research Terminal

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

x

Morningstar

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
  • my correction watchlist
  • my $2 million hedge fund
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
  • real-time chatroom support
  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
102.71K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns BTI and AMZN in our portfolios.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.