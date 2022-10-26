The Original Special Video Report Version Of This Article Was Published On Dividend Kings (Preparing For Recession Part 47) On March 22nd.
It's part of the Dividend Kings 75 Part Preparing For Recession Video Series.
This week I'm attending a work conference and thus publishing updated versions of these video articles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
One of the most important goals of the Dividend Kings is to help you prepare emotionally and financially for the market's inevitable downturns.
This includes helping you remain calm, rational, and disciplined throughout all market and economic cycles.
Which is why we have an economic update every six weeks.
To paraphrase Napoleon, the definition of a stock market genius is:
The investor who can do the average thing when everyone else around him/her is losing their mind."
Why?
After Market Hell, Market Heaven Follows...If You Can Ride Out The Short-Term Pain
From the first time the market hits -25%, the average 12-month gain is +22%, and ten years later, the average gain is 214%, with stocks more than tripling.
Even during the 1970s stagflation, stocks delivered solid 2X to 3X gains after 25% bear markets.
Historically, new bull markets start with a 48% rally 12 months after the final bottom (which you can never know when they have finally happened).
This is why you need to avoid the temptation of market timing.
Most investors can't, and that's why investors of every kind historically underperform mutual funds and ETFs by 1.73% per year.
And even perfect economic timing isn't enough to beat buy-and-hold blue-chip investing over the long term.
But of course, even 12 months in a bear market can feel like an eternity.
Thus the reason for this 75-part series on how to emotionally and financially prepare for recessions and bear markets.
Let me share with you why it's critical to your investing goals to buy blue chips in this bear market. Not tomorrow, not in a month, but right now!
And I'll share with you why Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) are my two favorite and highest conviction world-beater Ultra SWANs to buy right now.
So much so that I've invested 20% of my life savings into these companies because their valuations are literally the best they've been in two decades.
And I'm eager to buy more if they fall further, such as due to the banking crisis and the 2023 recession.
So what about the banking crisis? Isn't the market doomed to crash in a matter of weeks?
Last night JPMorgan Chase (JPM) put out a note estimating that $550 billion in regional bank deposits have moved to money center banks since the crisis began on March 9th.
For context, 4,150 regional banks in the US insured by the FDIC collectively held about $12 trillion in deposits before the crisis began.
JPMorgan estimates regional banks have $2 trillion in bonds they can use to borrow against under the Fed's new Bank Term Funding Program or BTFP.
In the first week of the crisis, banks borrowed $300 billion from the Fed under three lending programs, including $12 billion from the BTFP, $100 billion of that was from First Republic Bank (FRC).
If the rate of deposit flight continues ($46 billion per day), all regional banking deposits would move to the mega banks within 261 days.
Obviously, not all regional banking deposits will flee to four megabanks, but a large amount already has, which is trouble for regional banks.
Regional banks represent 80% of commercial real estate lending and are the primary lenders to small businesses that employ 50% of Americans.
The expected credit crunch that's likely beginning now as regional banks pull back on lending.
Financial conditions are tightening at a rapid pace right now.
So, is this the start of another financial crisis? No, no, it's not.
The St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index consists of 18 weekly metrics, including interest rates, yield curve spreads, and other indicators.
The Chicago Fed National Financial Condition Index is even more comprehensive.
provides a comprehensive weekly update on U.S. financial conditions in money markets, debt, and equity markets, and the traditional and "shadow" banking systems." - Chicago Federal Reserve
The NFCI includes 105 weekly metrics.
For both indexes, 0 = the average since inception, 1993 for St. Louis and 1973 for Chicago.
Only once, in the 2001 recession, was the NFCI negative, and we had a recession.
The NFCI was at 0 during the 1990 recession, a short one created by Iraq invading Kuwait and spiking oil prices.
The data would quickly show it if we were in a financial crisis.
Anyone who tells you we're in a financial crisis right now is ignorant of the facts, a doomsday prophet, or Robert Kiyosaki, possibly all three;)
Kiyosaki and other doomsday prophets are like your drunk uncle. You love him and find him amusing, but you would be a damn fool if you took his advice (sell everything and buy gold and bitcoin).
Right now, the world's leading asset managers, such as JPMorgan, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton, who run trillions of dollars, are positioning for the next bull market in bonds and stocks.
Why?
Because if you miss the start of a new bull market, you devastate your long-term future returns.
No one can predict when bear markets bottom and a new bull market begins. Not until we're at new record highs, by which point you've missed out on average 12-month gains of almost 50%.
You don't even have to nail the bottom. Here are forward stock returns from the first time the S&P hits -25% since 1950.
The average 10-year gain is 214%, or 12.1% (20% better than the long-term average).
You'd become a trillionaire if you could avoid the market's worse days. But 80% of the best days come within two weeks of the worst days.
The stock market's swings can be as high as 11%...in a matter of hours.
Jim Simmons almost shorted the market at the bottom of the 2018 bear market.
Who is Jim Simmons? The "Man who solved the market."
The founder of the greatest quant hedge fund in history can't time market bottoms, so what chance do average investors have?
The average investor's attempts that market timing has historically resulted in terrible returns, better than only inflation, commodities, cash, and John Hussman.
Permabear John Hussman's Hedge Fund Returns Since 2000...After Three Crashes, 6 Bear Markets, And 4 Recessions
John Hussman has been predicting mega-crashes of 60+% for 20 years. He started out in the tech crash, got lucky, and has stayed bearish ever since.
Despite two 50+% crashes, six bear markets, and four recessions, his hedge fund has generated 1% annual returns since 2000.
The man who is bearish on the future of the United States will always go broke." - J.P. Morgan.
The S&P has returned 16% annual returns since the Great Recession lows. And that's despite plenty of corrections and bear markets.
There are three ways I personally buy blue-chip bargains in corrections.
Today we're talking about the first two.
Next week's video will talk about two ways to approach dollar-cost averaging.
I use the Dividend Kings Correction Planning Tool to buy at -5%, -10%, -15%, -20%, -25%, etc., on the S&P.
That way, I never miss a pullback, correction, or bear market.
How much of my investment budget is used during correction buys?
About 30%. And 70% dollar-cost averaging. Why?
Because 160 years of market data from three countries shows that buying immediately is the optimal strategy 70% of the time, resulting in 2.4% higher annual returns.
But I also use limit on my highest conviction ideas, specifically my favorite hyper-growth Ultra SWAN and ultra-yield Ultra SWAN.
I've been chasing Amazon to the bottom in this bear market and have nailed the bottom at $82.
Here is why Amazon is my favorite hyper-growth Ultra SWAN.
I am not a market timer and don't care where Amazon bottoms, I will buy more the more undervalued it gets.
Here is why British American Tobacco p.l.c. is my favorite high-yield Ultra SWAN and my single biggest stock holding..
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|British American Analyst Consensus
|7.7%
|9.1%
|16.8%
|11.8%
|British American Management Guidance
|7.7%
|8.0%
|15.7%
|11.0%
|ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund)
|4.3%
|9.9%
|14.2%
|9.9%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|2.0%
|11.3%
|13.3%
|9.3%
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|9.4%
|13.0%
|9.1%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|10.9%
|11.7%
|8.2%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|REITs
|4.0%
|6.1%
|10.1%
|7.1%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar.)
Even if BTI never rises from its lowest P/E in 20 years, long-term returns from here are starting yield + long-term growth.
Bank of America thinks that once BTI's revenue share from reduced-risk products rises high enough (similar to PM's), its P/E could expand significantly.
When BTI no longer sells tobacco, just RRPs, and cannabis, they think its P/E could match consumer staples like alcohol.
Diageo (DEO) Historically Trades at 19.3X Earnings
Dividend Aristocrat Brown-Forman (BF.B) Historically Trades At 26.6X Earnings
Even if BTI's P/E trades at 8X forever, over 30 years, it has 58X inflation-adjusted return potential.
To paraphrase Casablanca:
If the market leaves the ground and you haven't bought some blue-chip bargains, you'll regret it. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life."
The Most Important Lesson From The Grandfather Of The ZEUS Strategy... (Special Article Coming This Weekend)
Nick Maggiulli is the Chief Data Scientist of Ritholtz Wealth Management, and it's his research that is the basis for the Dividend Kings ZEUS portfolio strategy. His best recommendation to investors is summed up in the title of his wonderful new book. "Just keep buying."
I remain fully invested in my family's hedge fund and am buying steadily every week, with limits, and when the market hits the next correction plan point.
Achieving the target allocation for the ZEUS Income Growth portfolio is going to take years.
But I relish the chance to build generational wealth and become a philanthropist with all of you.
Amazon and British American represent life-changing opportunities, trading near their lowest valuations in history.
Literally, my current 7,200 shares of BTI and 1,000 shares of AMZN could be enough to retire in splendor.
I can retire from those positions alone if either grows 70% as expected (or better).
Am I worried that the market might fall in the future? No, I understand that's the cost of owning the best asset class in history.
It's also the reason why stocks deliver such wonderful returns.
But most importantly, true life-changing fortunes are made when the market freaks out.
Fortunes are made in bear markets." - Tom Phelps
"Bear Markets are when stocks return to their rightful owners." - JPMorgan
"Be Greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett
"Volatility isn't risk. It's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns BTI and AMZN in our portfolios.
