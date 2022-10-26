Mykola Sosiukin

One of the most important goals of the Dividend Kings is to help you prepare emotionally and financially for the market's inevitable downturns.

This includes helping you remain calm, rational, and disciplined throughout all market and economic cycles.

Which is why we have an economic update every six weeks.

Recession Watch Video: Can The Fed Pull Off A Soft Landing?

Next Recession/Banking Crisis Watch video coming Monday, April 3rd.

To paraphrase Napoleon, the definition of a stock market genius is:

The investor who can do the average thing when everyone else around him/her is losing their mind."

Why?

After Market Hell, Market Heaven Follows...If You Can Ride Out The Short-Term Pain

Charlie Bilello

From the first time the market hits -25%, the average 12-month gain is +22%, and ten years later, the average gain is 214%, with stocks more than tripling.

Even during the 1970s stagflation, stocks delivered solid 2X to 3X gains after 25% bear markets.

Historically, new bull markets start with a 48% rally 12 months after the final bottom (which you can never know when they have finally happened).

Charlie Bilello

This is why you need to avoid the temptation of market timing.

Charlie Bilello

Most investors can't, and that's why investors of every kind historically underperform mutual funds and ETFs by 1.73% per year.

67% less inflation-adjusted wealth over 30 years

perfect market time since 1970 would have delivered 22% better returns over 40 years

compared to a 6500% return for stocks

for every $1 in extra profit you could make with perfect market timing, you risk not making a likely $295.

Charlie Bilello

And even perfect economic timing isn't enough to beat buy-and-hold blue-chip investing over the long term.

But of course, even 12 months in a bear market can feel like an eternity.

Thus the reason for this 75-part series on how to emotionally and financially prepare for recessions and bear markets.

Let me share with you why it's critical to your investing goals to buy blue chips in this bear market. Not tomorrow, not in a month, but right now!

And I'll share with you why Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) are my two favorite and highest conviction world-beater Ultra SWANs to buy right now.

So much so that I've invested 20% of my life savings into these companies because their valuations are literally the best they've been in two decades.

And I'm eager to buy more if they fall further, such as due to the banking crisis and the 2023 recession.

So what about the banking crisis? Isn't the market doomed to crash in a matter of weeks?

Short Update On The Regional Banking Crisis

Last night JPMorgan Chase (JPM) put out a note estimating that $550 billion in regional bank deposits have moved to money center banks since the crisis began on March 9th.

For context, 4,150 regional banks in the US insured by the FDIC collectively held about $12 trillion in deposits before the crisis began.

almost 5% of regional deposits have moved to megabanks in about two weeks.

JPMorgan estimates regional banks have $2 trillion in bonds they can use to borrow against under the Fed's new Bank Term Funding Program or BTFP.

borrow against the face value of their bonds for up to one year

at a rate of Fed Funds + 10 basis points

NOT QE

once the loans are repaid, the "new money" gets destroyed.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

In the first week of the crisis, banks borrowed $300 billion from the Fed under three lending programs, including $12 billion from the BTFP, $100 billion of that was from First Republic Bank (FRC).

If the rate of deposit flight continues ($46 billion per day), all regional banking deposits would move to the mega banks within 261 days.

37 weeks

just under nine months.

Obviously, not all regional banking deposits will flee to four megabanks, but a large amount already has, which is trouble for regional banks.

Bloomberg

Regional banks represent 80% of commercial real estate lending and are the primary lenders to small businesses that employ 50% of Americans.

a study from Standford estimates 186 regional banks are at risk of failing right now

7% of all U.S. banks.

The expected credit crunch that's likely beginning now as regional banks pull back on lending.

Daily Shot

Financial conditions are tightening at a rapid pace right now.

Daily Shot

So, is this the start of another financial crisis? No, no, it's not.

Ycharts

The St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index consists of 18 weekly metrics, including interest rates, yield curve spreads, and other indicators.

The Chicago Fed National Financial Condition Index is even more comprehensive.

provides a comprehensive weekly update on U.S. financial conditions in money markets, debt, and equity markets, and the traditional and "shadow" banking systems." - Chicago Federal Reserve

The NFCI includes 105 weekly metrics.

Ycharts

For both indexes, 0 = the average since inception, 1993 for St. Louis and 1973 for Chicago.

Only once, in the 2001 recession, was the NFCI negative, and we had a recession.

A -0.4% peak GDP decline vs. -1.4% average since WWII.

The NFCI was at 0 during the 1990 recession, a short one created by Iraq invading Kuwait and spiking oil prices.

The data would quickly show it if we were in a financial crisis.

Anyone who tells you we're in a financial crisis right now is ignorant of the facts, a doomsday prophet, or Robert Kiyosaki, possibly all three;)

Finbold Yahoo Finance Robert Rolih

Kiyosaki and other doomsday prophets are like your drunk uncle. You love him and find him amusing, but you would be a damn fool if you took his advice (sell everything and buy gold and bitcoin).

The Only Thing More Dangerous Than Buying Stocks In A Crashing Market Is Not Buying Anything At All

Right now, the world's leading asset managers, such as JPMorgan, Invesco, and Franklin Templeton, who run trillions of dollars, are positioning for the next bull market in bonds and stocks.

Bloomberg

Why?

Bloomberg

Because if you miss the start of a new bull market, you devastate your long-term future returns.

No one can predict when bear markets bottom and a new bull market begins. Not until we're at new record highs, by which point you've missed out on average 12-month gains of almost 50%.

Ben Carlson

You don't even have to nail the bottom. Here are forward stock returns from the first time the S&P hits -25% since 1950.

The average 10-year gain is 214%, or 12.1% (20% better than the long-term average).

Bank of America

You'd become a trillionaire if you could avoid the market's worse days. But 80% of the best days come within two weeks of the worst days.

$1 bought and held in 1930 (start of the Great Depression 86% market crash) is worth $10.73 today, adjusted for inflation

miss the ten best days of each decade? $1 is now worth $.07 adjusted for inflation

trying to avoid bear markets can result in 153X worse returns than buy and hold.

The stock market's swings can be as high as 11%...in a matter of hours.

Advisor Perspectives

If you think you can time the markets to avoid the worst days while still investing in the best days, think again.

Michael Batnick

Jim Simmons almost shorted the market at the bottom of the 2018 bear market.

Who is Jim Simmons? The "Man who solved the market."

Ben Carlson

The founder of the greatest quant hedge fund in history can't time market bottoms, so what chance do average investors have?

JPMorgan Asset Management

The average investor's attempts that market timing has historically resulted in terrible returns, better than only inflation, commodities, cash, and John Hussman.

Permabear John Hussman's Hedge Fund Returns Since 2000...After Three Crashes, 6 Bear Markets, And 4 Recessions

Morningstar

John Hussman has been predicting mega-crashes of 60+% for 20 years. He started out in the tech crash, got lucky, and has stayed bearish ever since.

Despite two 50+% crashes, six bear markets, and four recessions, his hedge fund has generated 1% annual returns since 2000.

Inflation has been 2.66% since 2000

-1.69% annual real returns over 22 years

a 32% inflation-adjusted loss over 22 years.

The man who is bearish on the future of the United States will always go broke." - J.P. Morgan.

Three Smart Ways To Buy Blue Chips In A Bear Market

The S&P has returned 16% annual returns since the Great Recession lows. And that's despite plenty of corrections and bear markets.

Advisor Perspectives

There are three ways I personally buy blue-chip bargains in corrections.

correction watchlist buys highest conviction stock limits dollar-cost averaging.

Today we're talking about the first two.

Next week's video will talk about two ways to approach dollar-cost averaging.

Dividend Kings Correction Planning Tool

I use the Dividend Kings Correction Planning Tool to buy at -5%, -10%, -15%, -20%, -25%, etc., on the S&P.

That way, I never miss a pullback, correction, or bear market.

core and non-core high-yield and growth stocks

you can go to "file" and "make a copy" and then reprogram this tool for your personal favorite stocks.

How much of my investment budget is used during correction buys?

About 30%. And 70% dollar-cost averaging. Why?

Vanguard

Because 160 years of market data from three countries shows that buying immediately is the optimal strategy 70% of the time, resulting in 2.4% higher annual returns.

regardless of asset allocation

104% higher returns than trying to time the market over 30 years.

But I also use limit on my highest conviction ideas, specifically my favorite hyper-growth Ultra SWAN and ultra-yield Ultra SWAN.

My Amazon Limits

DK Research Terminal

I've been chasing Amazon to the bottom in this bear market and have nailed the bottom at $82.

Here is why Amazon is my favorite hyper-growth Ultra SWAN.

I am not a market timer and don't care where Amazon bottoms, I will buy more the more undervalued it gets.

Amazon has so far bottomed at a 60% historical discount

EPD holds the record for the most undervalued Ultra SWAN I've ever seen

April 2022 (oil -$38) 65% historical discount.

Amazon Could More Than Triple By 2025

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Amazon Could More Than 7X By 2029

FAST Graphs, FactSet

My British American Limits

DK Research Terminal

Here is why British American Tobacco p.l.c. is my favorite high-yield Ultra SWAN and my single biggest stock holding..

British American Could Double By 2025

FAST Graphs, FactSet

British American Could Soar 250% By 2029

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return British American Analyst Consensus 7.7% 9.1% 16.8% 11.8% British American Management Guidance 7.7% 8.0% 15.7% 11.0% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.3% 9.9% 14.2% 9.9% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.0% 11.3% 13.3% 9.3% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 9.4% 13.0% 9.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% REITs 4.0% 6.1% 10.1% 7.1% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar.)

Even if BTI never rises from its lowest P/E in 20 years, long-term returns from here are starting yield + long-term growth.

Bank of America thinks that once BTI's revenue share from reduced-risk products rises high enough (similar to PM's), its P/E could expand significantly.

PM historically trades at a 17 P/E, more than 2X what BTI trades at now.

When BTI no longer sells tobacco, just RRPs, and cannabis, they think its P/E could match consumer staples like alcohol.

Diageo (DEO) Historically Trades at 19.3X Earnings

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

if BTI eventually trades at 19.3X earnings (after they no longer sell tobacco), that's a 141% multiple expansion

7.7% yield + 9.1% growth + 3.0% multiple expansion (over 30 years) = 19.8% CAGR potential returns for 30 years

126X inflation-adjusted return potential over 30 years.

Dividend Aristocrat Brown-Forman (BF.B) Historically Trades At 26.6X Earnings

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

if BTI eventually trades at 26.6X earnings (after they no longer sell tobacco), that's a 233% multiple expansion

7.7% yield + 9.1% growth + 4.1% multiple expansion (30-years) = 20.9% CAGR potential returns for 30 years

167X inflation-adjusted return potential over 30 years.

Even if BTI's P/E trades at 8X forever, over 30 years, it has 58X inflation-adjusted return potential.

$2,126 total return price (including dividends) in 30 years (no P/E expansion, 8 P/E forever) = my 7200 shares would be worth $15.3 million in today's dollars

(no P/E expansion, 8 P/E forever) = $4,618 total return price (including dividends) in 30 years (19.3 P/E)

my 7,200 shares would be worth $33.3 million in today's dollars

$6,121 total return price (including dividends) in 30 years (26.6 P/E)

my 7,200 shares would be worth $44.1 million in today's dollars.

Bottom Line: If You Don't Buy Blue Chips During This Bear Market, You'll Regret It

To paraphrase Casablanca:

If the market leaves the ground and you haven't bought some blue-chip bargains, you'll regret it. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life."

The Most Important Lesson From The Grandfather Of The ZEUS Strategy... (Special Article Coming This Weekend)

Nick Maggiulli is the Chief Data Scientist of Ritholtz Wealth Management, and it's his research that is the basis for the Dividend Kings ZEUS portfolio strategy. His best recommendation to investors is summed up in the title of his wonderful new book. "Just keep buying."

Ignore The Chaos And Just Keep Buying

Morningstar

I remain fully invested in my family's hedge fund and am buying steadily every week, with limits, and when the market hits the next correction plan point.

Achieving the target allocation for the ZEUS Income Growth portfolio is going to take years.

requiring a $6 million portfolio.

But I relish the chance to build generational wealth and become a philanthropist with all of you.

My goal is to set up a permanent charitable trust that will eventually donate more to effective charities than Andrew Carnegie

$438 billion in inflation-adjusted donations

I am on track to beat that in 2,349

in 326 years.

Amazon and British American represent life-changing opportunities, trading near their lowest valuations in history.

Literally, my current 7,200 shares of BTI and 1,000 shares of AMZN could be enough to retire in splendor.

I can retire from those positions alone if either grows 70% as expected (or better).

Am I worried that the market might fall in the future? No, I understand that's the cost of owning the best asset class in history.

It's also the reason why stocks deliver such wonderful returns.

But most importantly, true life-changing fortunes are made when the market freaks out.