Summary

  • The post-COVID Chinese rebound is in full swing.
  • The lowered GDP growth target seems conservative, particularly in light of the ongoing monetary easing and PMI strength.
  • KBA is worth a look for investors looking to ride the China reopening theme via A-shares.

President Xi Jinping kicked off his third term at the National People's Congress earlier this month with a lower-than-expected GDP growth target of ~5%. This contrasts with economic data points out of China indicating expansion - the Purchasing Managers

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Details

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Sector Breakdown

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Holdings

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Distribution

China GDP Growth

PBoC RRR Cut

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

