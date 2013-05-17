Park City Group Has Quality Characteristics And Can Benefit From FSMA 204

Mar. 22, 2023 4:26 PM ETPark City Group, Inc. (ESC:CA), PCYG
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
686 Followers

Summary

  • PCYG is a developer of software for supply chain and inventory management. The company's products are currently applied to predictive demand, JIT inventory, and trade by scanning.
  • PCYG has been able to grow revenues in this competitive market. Most importantly, it has increased gross margins and kept SG&A expenses frozen. Management shows signs of being conservative.
  • The company has also increased its cash flow conversion, reduced its share count, repaid all of its debt, accumulated cash, and is now paying dividends to common shareholders.
  • Besides its current market, PCYG is focusing on food traceability solutions in preparation for the industry's adaptation to the FDA's implementation of FSMA 204.
  • Trading at a 14.5x ratio of calendar 2023 earnings, I believe the company's shares fairly value the current business and managerial quality but leave the FSMA opportunity unpriced.

Transport and logistic concept, Manager and engineer checking and control logistic network distribution and customer data for logistic Import export on global network background

ipopba

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) is the developer of ReposiTrak, a software solution for supply chain management that is trying to become a player in the upcoming food traceability market.

The company has several quality characteristics: top-line growth, cost contention, cash flow generation, conservative

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
686 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PCYG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.