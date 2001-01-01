Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Visit a California gun store and it's like walking back in time. That's because the state passed a Roster of Certified Handguns law back in 2001 that grandfathered existing handguns, and essentially banned most models developed and manufactured after that date.

As it relates to Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) it's meant the company is limited to 189 approved handguns, many being revolver models and/or variants in caliber - meaning the actual number of handguns Smith & Wesson can legally sell in California is particularly slim.

Firearm enthusiasts do have the ability to acquire an "off roster" handgun in California, meaning some of Smith & Wesson's latest handguns are available for sale. The handgun roster doesn't apply to law enforcement, and handguns sold via a third party. Meaning a law enforcement officer can purchase an "off roster" handgun and sell it to a private citizen - often at a steep premium to the retail price.

For years, firearm enthusiasts have funded legal challenges to overturn the handgun roster law so they can purchase the latest and greatest handguns that have been manufactured after 2001 without having to pay a steep premium to retail costs.

It appears enthusiasts are one step closer to the California handgun roster being overturned. That's because a California judge blocked parts of the law in a landmark ruling this week.

The judge, in part, stated:

“Californians have the constitutional right to acquire and use state-of-the-art handguns to protect themselves,” he wrote. “They should not be forced to settle for decade-old models of handguns to ensure that they remain safe inside or outside the home.”

This ruling does not mean Californians will be able to go to a gun store and buy the latest Smith & Wesson handguns anytime soon. The state of California has two weeks to appeal the decision - which the state is likely to do. That means this case will likely be heard by another panel of judges - and potentially to the United States Supreme Court. This obviously will take time, but given the landmark New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs Bruen ruling, the conservative-leaning US Supreme Court is inclined to agree with the California judge's assertion that the handgun roster is unconstitutional.

So while this ruling won't immediately impact Smith & Wesson (unless California inexplicably doesn't appeal), eventually this could be an enormous lift to the company's handgun sales as Californians haven't been able to acquire one of Smith & Wesson's latest handgun models in over 20 years.

Based on FBI data, California is one of the largest markets for firearm purchases and new models becoming available for sale would likely spur a boom in sales for Smith & Wesson.

The company is used to having a boom in sales. Many believe the civil unrest, high crime rates, and pandemic led to some of the strongest gun sales in the state of California (and other states) in decades.

Smith & Wesson IR

Smith & Wesson is certainly seeing revenues normalize a bit with sales over the past year on a 9-month basis down 51% Y/Y. Somewhat disappointing from an investment perspective is the company didn't scale down its selling, marketing and distribution expenses as those only fell 18% during the same timeframe. Overall operating expenses only fell 15%, which helped drop operating profit from $205M in 2022 down to $30.6M.

Clearly, Smith & Wesson can see a surge in sales without it drastically increasing operating expenses - meaning if the California handgun roster law is ruled unconstitutional, it should meaningfully impact Smith & Wesson's bottom line.

At the same time, the company won't likely dramatically scale down its operating expenses meaning the most recent results are what investors can expect until another surge in sales materializes. Forward revenue and EPS estimates essentially support this as Smith & Wesson is seen as having relatively flat sales and EPS growth going forward.

Luckily for investors, Smith & Wesson boosted its quarterly dividend 25% last year and the shares currently have a 3.57% yield - meaning a long-term focused investor could have some returns while the California legal system decides the fate of the handgun roster.

Conclusions

The legal system obviously moves at a snail's pace, but the California handgun roster appears to be getting closer to a repeal. Current Smith & Wesson shareholders would be wise to continue to hold as the dividend and potential of a reversal is a positive catalyst. I'm going to remain on the sidelines until further clarity on the timetable of legal events in California materialize. However, if/when it appears the California handgun roster is over, Smith & Wesson becomes a very attractive investment as a consistent new line of business in the most populated state will be a lift to revenues.