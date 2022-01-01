Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Thesis

Given its very healthy balance sheet, great profitability metrics, and good free cash flow, I wanted to take a look at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to see how well it would do in an economy that is going to experience further downturns this year and next year. Can this company withstand double-digit declines further than we saw in 2022, and how would their quarterly dividend be affected? In this article, I will present a stress-test discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis for the next decade to see how well the company is equipped to weather such storms.

After inputting quite aggressive revenue declines in '23 and '24 which reduced margins, followed by a conservative bounce back in revenues and subsequently slight improvement of margins, Artisan Partners Asset Management seems to be geared very well to reward its shareholders in the future even if the company sees further deterioration in assets under management ("AUM") in '23 and '24, which would only make a better entry point for the patient investor.

Briefly on FY2022 Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. unsurprisingly saw declines in revenue due to the volatile market we experienced in '22. All asset managers experienced a similar fate in '22. The company still managed to beat the estimates by 3 cents on EPS for the fourth quarter. Revenues saw a 19% decline y-o-y and subsequently reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.55 a share while also announcing a $0.35 special dividend as they have every year-end. The management on the Q4 conference call was quite optimistic about the future but did not mention too much what the outlook they expect to see in the next couple of years, just that they:

"are optimistic that the investments we've made in our business over the past several years will lead to successful outcomes for our clients and shareholders. However, these outcomes will take time and will be lumpy."

Financials

The company's cash ratio, although still very good, has decreased from a year ago. In terms of liquidity, the current ratio has been below 1 for quite a while, but that isn't very alarming because the company can generate a lot of free cash flow from operations that help cover its short-term obligations.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

Although I would like a company to at least be able to cover CLs, because if for some reason they are forced to cover short-term obligations all at once, that may spell doom and the company will have to come up somehow with all that necessary capital. In terms of solvency, the company is able to ease my worries. The below metrics focus more on the long-term financial health of the company.

Over the last few years, the company has managed to achieve a very good debt-to-equity ratio, which currently sits around 0.48, which is outstanding.

Debt/Equity Ratio (Own Calculations)

Debt-to-assets ratio also has been quite good over the last 5 years, which tells me that the company is not heavily leveraged at all and is becoming even less leveraged with assets increasing every year while the debt stays the same.

Debt/Assets Ratio (Own Calculations)

Return on invested capital has been declining this year, which is not a surprise considering the environment we went through in '22. The return is still quite acceptable, which shows the management is capable of investing the company's capital in high-growth projects and will certainly reward shareholders in the long run. If we do see further declines in revenue, the metric might come down further, but once we see people getting back into the funds, ROIC should go back to high levels once again.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Return on assets and equity saw a similar decline in '22, as ROIC has and might continue to decline if we see a recession in the near future, nevertheless, these are good numbers and indicate the company can use available resources efficiently and generate profits.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

In terms of liquidity, profitability, and efficiency, the management is doing a good job. I don't see any potential red flags that would suggest Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is in deep trouble, apart from the one-year declines in the above metrics, which is understandable because of the rough year last year.

Valuation Stress Test

As I mentioned above, I will be taking a look at how the company might perform under even tougher conditions than they have recently reported in 2022. I will be taking a look at three scenarios, in all three I have assumed a recessionary period in '23 and '24. The base case has revenues decline 15% in '23 and 10% in '24, flat in '25, and then an average of 10% from '26 to '32. Overall, the average annual growth rate is 4% over the decade. I believe -15% and -10% for the next two years is reasonable, although it may not be as bad as -19% in '22, we already saw AUM increasing by around 8% in January and 2.4% in February. My conservative case is based on the base case with every period having a lower increase in revenue and higher decreases in declines by 2%. The optimism is higher by 2% in every revenue increase and higher by 2% in every decline from the base case.

For the margins, on the base case, I assumed slightly lower margins in the first two years, about 2%, and then increasing by about 50bps every year. My assumption is that in the short-term, the company is not able to adjust expenses as quickly as they have lost revenues, as we saw from '21 to '22, but the declines in margins won't be as bad as those years. After '24 the margins start to improve as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. becomes more efficient, and the markets start to recover.

To me, this looks like a reasonable outlook that a company like APAM might see over the next decade, but to stress test even further, I like to add a 25% margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation. I feel 25% is enough because the company is very good at producing cash flow, isn't over-leveraged, and is very profitable. With that said, intrinsic value under the potential of a recession and an uncertain economic outlook in the short-run, the company is worth $37.42, implying a 22.2% upside from current valuations.

10-year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

Dividend Outlook

Based on the assumption from the above DCF valuation, I would expect the quarterly dividend to continue to go down in tough times like '23 and '24 and maybe even '25, but then I would expect the company to find its footing, grabbing more AUM and increasing their dividend once again as the good times begin to roll in. Its dividend is variable and depends on the company's earnings, so if the company sees further revenue decreases, net income will decrease too and so will the quarterly dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. tends to pay out around 80% of its earnings and the yield right now is around 8% which is much higher than the sector's average of around 3.3%. The investors are still paid quite handsomely, and a lot of investors have this stock in their portfolio as purely an income play.

I don't see a very large risk of the dividend being cut so much that the company is going to start losing all of the dividend investors. The company still has some room to cut the dividend slightly if it has to for the tough times, but I see it coming back up within the next 2 or 3 years.

Some Comparisons

A quick search of APAM's competitors shows the company is relatively cheap compared to similar size companies, which may indicate the company is cheap.

PE comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Looking further into the P/E ratio, right before the big drop during the pandemic, the company was trading at around 14x, which may mean the company has room to go up still, but I wouldn't base my investments purely on P/E ratios.

Historical PE Ratio (Seeking Alpha)

In Conclusion

After considering a recessionary period for 2 to 3 years ahead, and what I believe was a good stress test for the company, it seems like Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. could be a good long-term hold. The company manages to generate good free cash flows and comes with a good dividend yield that may drop a little more without it being too big of a deal and the yield might increase even further if the share price comes down a little more and if the quarterly dividend stays where it is.

With the risks of uncertainty in the global economy, there might be a better entry point in the future. However, it wouldn't be the worst time to start a small position right now and average down if it does come down further or at least catch the wave up if it doesn't. I don't believe we have seen the bottom here just yet. I would personally wait a little longer to see how everything unfolds before pulling the trigger.

Another thing to consider is whether you believe the company's value will be unlocked in the future. In terms of total returns, the company, over the last 3 years has performed better than the three major indices.

Total Return Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

I have faith in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to successfully traversing the unknown in the short run and continuing to reward the shareholders in a form of higher dividends and total returns in the future. With such a good balance sheet, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is very healthy and an attractive investment for the long run.