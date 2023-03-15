Q2 2023 Global Market Outlook: Long And Variable Lags

Mar. 22, 2023 5:02 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RYARX, RYT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXX, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • The economic data renaissance combined with the threat of financial sector instability leaves central banks with difficult choices.
  • Strong household and corporate finances are likely to limit the downturn to a mild recession.
  • The Fed faces a daunting task to achieve a soft landing that sees wage growth and inflation cool without causing a recession.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

"Our view is that a mild recession in the United States is likely over the next 12-18 months."

- Andrew Pease

Economist Milton Friedman famously noted “that monetary actions affect economic conditions only after a lag that is both

When unemployment begins rising, it usually continues rising

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.4K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.