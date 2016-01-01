peshkov

What a wild week financials have had. The banking crisis that began on March 9th has caused some of the wildest volatility in history.

Bonds had an eight standard deviation event last week, meaning bond yields are trading like crypto.

Meanwhile, financials have been hammered as if all banks and insurance companies own is crypto and SVB Financial Group (SIVB) bonds!

Even the strongest financials suffered a 6% decline last week, and even the best insurance companies on earth fell 8%.

This kind of market chaos, where investors "sell first, sell second, and ask questions if they have the time" can create potentially life-changing opportunities for blue-chip dividend growth investors.

Let me show you why I just recommended Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) as a potentially very strong buy for Dividend Kings members.

How strong of an opportunity? I'll show you why this fast-growing dividend aristocrat could double in three years and more than triple in six, delivering Buffett-like 21% annual returns through 2029.

Reason One: One Of The World's Highest Quality And Safest Insurance Companies

Banking Crisis Update.

Chubb is down 8% since the start of the crisis, which makes no sense for one of the world's best insurance companies.

Chubb Is Potentially the Most Attractive Long-Term Core Holding in the Insurance Space In January 2016, ACE acquired Chubb in a deal valued at about $28 billion and assumed its name. The deal looked fairly valued and there were meaningful cost benefits involved, with management eventually exceeding its initial targets. However, from a long-term perspective, we are most enthusiastic about the fact that the combination created a moaty international insurer with exposure across most insurance lines for the first time, marking Chubb as potentially the most attractive long-term core holding in the space from a fundamental point of view." - Morningstar (emphasis added).

Chubb's 2016 acquisition by ACE created a global titan in insurance whose balance sheet is rock solid and virtually immune from the banking chaos swirling around us.

Chubb Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A stable 0.66% 151.5 Fitch A+ Stable 0.60% 166.7 Moody's A3 (A- Equivalent) Stable Outlook 2.50% 40.0 AMBest A+ Stable 0.60% 166.7 Consensus A stable 1.09% 91.7 Click to enlarge

Rating agencies consider Chubb one of the lowest-risk financials you can buy today, with a 1% risk of bankruptcy in the next 30 years.

Chubb's fortress balance sheet has a financial strength rating of AA stable from four rating agencies.

Chubb's $114 billion portfolio is 87% invested in bonds, of which 83% are investment-grade bonds, including 65% A-rated or better.

The bond market, which offers real-time fundamental risk estimates via insurance policies against default called credit default swaps, rates Chubb A- stable, with a 1.65% chance of default over 30 years and just 0.1093% in the next year.

Is that up since the crisis began? Yes, 17.7% higher, but still a level so low as not to be worth worrying about.

Look at how Chubb's fundamental risk is relatively steady while its share price is a lot more volatile.

CDS is the best way to know if a company's fundamental risk is rising during a crisis.

Even if rating agencies are slow to downgrade, the bond market updates its risk estimates in real time.

Chubb's roots date back to 1882 in Zurich, Switzerland. Over those 141 years, Chubb has proven itself a conservatively run insurance company.

And its dividend dependability? It's the stuff of legend. Chubb has been paying a dividend without fail for 121 years, since 1902.

Its dividend growth streak is 30 years, since 1993.

Chubb has survived and thrived through:

29 U.S. recessions

including seven depressions

including the Great Depression

six killer pandemics

including the Spanish Flu that killed 5% of humanity

two World Wars

inflation as high as 22%

interest rates as high as 20%

over 22 bear markets

four 50+% market crashes.

Chubb's 30-year dividend growth streak encompasses the following:

four recessions

two economic catastrophes

the Great Financial Crisis

inflation as high as 9.1%

interest rates as high as 8%

six bear markets.

Chubb is built to last and will likely outlive us all. In fact, its dividend growth streak is likely to outlive us all.

Chubb historically served middle-market commercial clients. While competitive barriers are lower in this area, Chubb's middle-market business is moaty, as the company is an entrenched leader. Further, the business contains many lines that we would consider specialty--for instance, its executive liability and surety business. Chubb's moat in this area is demonstrated by an average combined ratio of about 89% over the ten years before the merger." - Morningstar (emphasis added).

The combined ratio is how profitable an insurance company's policies are.

The combined ratio measures the money flowing out of an insurance company in the form of dividends, expenses, and losses." - Investopedia.

For example, Chubb was averaging 11% profits on its policies in the decade before the merger.

The top 50 insurance companies average a 96% combined ratio, earning 4% profits on their policies.

Their cost of capital is -4%

Chubb's cost of capital before the merger was -11%, the cost of its insurance float, which it invests to earn even higher profits over the long-term.

How about since the 2016 merger?

2017: 94.7%

2018: 90.6%

2019: 90.6%

2020: 96.1%

2021: 89.3%

2022: 87.6%

2023 consensus: 87.4%

2024 consensus: 87.3%

2025 consensus: 87.7%.

Chubb's insurance profitability has improved since its merger, with analysts expecting about 11% to 12% profitability on its policies in the future.

about 3X better than its top 50 peers.

Chubb's 10-year combined ratio of 90% beat its peers by almost 8% annually, confirming its stellar cost, underwriting discipline, and excellent risk management.

For example, Chubb's 10-year average combined ratio of 90% is superior to Berkshire's 95% and Allianz's 95%.

Chubb has been using smart M&A to grow its market share from the 13th largest insurance company to the 4th largest today.

It's twice the size of the average top 25 insurance companies.

Yet it's accomplished that while maintaining disciplined underwriting and earning safe profits 3X larger on its policies than its peers.

Chubb's growth is courtesy of its core commercial business, which is nearly 66% of its business. It's also been growing rapidly overseas, including in Latin America and Asia.

For its commercial clients, Chubb offers 66 insurance products, including:

cyber security insurance

environment accident insurance

M&A insurance

workers comp.

It's a one-stop shop that even offers kidnapping and ransom insurance in countries where such things are common. Chubb offers 130 insurance products, not counting specialty policies for individual businesses.

Chubb is in 54 countries today, with another 150 potentially available to expand further.

Chubb also benefits from higher interest rates because its cost of capital is fixed at around -12%.

Higher bond yields drop straight to its bottom line, and management estimates every 1% increase in bond yields boosts net income by $1.1 billion or 20%.

long-term bond yields are expected to be 0.8% higher than they were in 2022

a roughly $1 billion annual profit boost for Chubb.

Asia represents 40% of the world's GDP but just 26% of the current insurance market. This part of Chubb's business grew almost 20% in 2022.

Chubb's top six executives have been with the company for 109 years and have over 185 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Bottom Line: Chubb Is One Of The World's Greatest Insurance Companies, And It's Now On Sale Due To The Banking Crisis.

Reason Two: One Of The Best Growth Profiles In Its Industry

Given Chubb's 8% plunge in a week, you might think the growth outlook has fallen significantly, but it hasn't.

Metric 2022 Growth 2023 Growth Consensus (recession year) 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus Sales 10% 3% 5% 8% Dividend 3% 4% 4% 9% Earnings 21% 19% 11% 13% Book Value -13% 11% 10% 11% Click to enlarge

Why is Chubb's dividend so safe? Because the payout ratio is 19% and falling to 17% by 2025.

50% or less is considered safe by rating agencies.

Chubb can go long stretches with modest dividend increases and then hike its dividend by larger amounts.

But what matters to long-term income investors is that its earnings and book value are growing at double-digit rates, even in the face of a likely recession.

Analysts expect 13.5% long-term growth from Chubb, similar to its growth rate over the last five years.

Long-Term Consensus Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Chubb 1.8% 13.5% 15.3% 10.7% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.3% 9.9% 14.2% 9.9% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.0% 11.3% 13.3% 9.3% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 9.4% 13.0% 9.1% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% REITs 3.9% 6.1% 10.0% 7.0% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

Chubb could deliver superior returns to almost any popular investment strategy, including the Nasdaq, dividend aristocrats, and S&P. Even its risk-adjusted expected returns of 10.7% are superior to the market's.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential Per $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus 13.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted CB Consensus Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted CB Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,465.25 $1,843.25 $378.00 10 $2,146.96 $3,397.57 $1,250.61 15 $3,145.84 $6,262.58 $3,116.74 20 $4,609.44 $11,543.50 $6,934.06 25 $6,753.99 $21,277.56 $14,523.57 30 $9,896.29 $39,219.88 $29,323.59 Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet.)

That's a potential 40X inflation-adjusted return over the next 30 years.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Inflation-Adjusted CB Consensus vs. S&P consensus 5 1.26 10 1.58 15 1.99 20 2.50 25 3.15 30 3.96 Click to enlarge

That's potentially 4X the return potential of the S&P with far superior income dependability.

But you don't have to wait decades to earn a potentially attractive return in Chubb.

Chubb 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

Chubb 2029 Consensus Total Return Potential

2029 consensus total return: $579 per share

210% total return potential in six years

20.7% annual return potential

11% to 23% consensus return potential range.

Reason Three: Chubb Is A Wonderful Company At An Insanely Great Price

Since the financial crisis imposed stricter regulations on insurance companies, Chubb has consistently traded at 13x to 16X earnings.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value P/E 15.41 $234.85 $280.62 $310.05 $151.48 Average $234.85 $280.62 $310.05 $151.48 $287.41 Current Price $186.80 Discount To Fair Value 20.46% 33.43% 39.75% -23.32% 35.01% Upside To Fair Value (including dividend) 25.72% 50.22% 65.98% -18.91% 55.64% 2023 EPS 2024 EPS 2023 Weighted FFO 2024 Weighted FFO 12-Month Forward PE Historical Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $18.21 $20.12 $14.01 $4.64 $18.65 15.4 10.0 Click to enlarge

Since the 2016 merger, Chubb has been valued by tens of millions of investors at 15.4X earnings and today trades at just 10X.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 12/13 Super SWAN 2023 Fair Value Price 2024 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $280.62 $310.05 $287.41 Potentially Good Buy 10% $252.55 $279.04 $258.67 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $224.49 $248.04 $229.93 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $176.79 $217.03 $201.19 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $168.37 $186.03 $172.45 Currently $186.80 33.43% 39.75% 35.01% Upside To Fair Value (Including Dividends) 52.00% 67.76% 55.64% Click to enlarge

Chubb is a potentially very strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why Chubb Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Chubb Risk Summary

We assign Chubb a Morningstar Uncertainty Rating of Medium. As with other insurers, the biggest risks are claims in excess of the amount reserved or material impairments in the investment portfolio. The company operates in some lines with long tails, where pricing mistakes are more difficult to rectify. Further, Chubb has meaningful exposure to natural catastrophes and weather-related losses, which can be volatile. Historically, Chubb has been a disciplined underwriter, which is a positive but also leads to limited growth and periods where the company is sitting on excess capital that can hamper returns in soft pricing markets. About 40% of premiums come from outside the United States, exposing the company to currency and event risk. The pandemic created some legal uncertainty surrounding business interruption claims. We believe legal rulings to date have largely gone in the industry's favor, but it will take time for this risk to fully dissipate. Some environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, issues for P&C insurers arise in a secondhand fashion through the industries the insurer serves or investments. For commercial insurers, insuring industries with high ESG risk could draw criticism and lead to lost revenue if the situation becomes untenable. Insurers can also draw criticism about the extent to which they incorporate ESG into their investment decisions. But we see this issue as relatively minor, as shifting investment practices should be a relatively easy fix. The biggest issue for P&C insurers is climate change, as insurers typically cover weather-related losses, and climate change is likely to increase the frequency and severity of extreme weather events. Profitability could be significantly impaired if insurers do not recognize these risks and adjust their underwriting practices accordingly. While Chubb faces all these issues, we do not see any particular flags for the company." - Morningstar.

Chubb's Risk Profile Includes

modest economic cyclicality risk: -13% EPS growth in GFC, -28% in the Pandemic

natural disaster risk (hurricanes, floods, etc.)

regulatory risk (capital requirements from regulators)

interest rate risk: CB's net income can rise or fall 20% per 1% change in its bond portfolio yield

currency risk: 40% of revenue from outside the U.S.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Management Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk Management

DK uses S&P Global's global long-term risk-management ratings for our risk rating.

S&P has spent over 20 years perfecting their risk model

which is based on over 30 major risk categories, over 130 subcategories, and 1,000 individual metrics

50% of metrics are industry specific

this risk rating has been included in every credit rating for decades.

The DK risk rating is based on the global percentile of a company's risk management compared to 8,000 S&P-rated companies covering 90% of the world's market cap.

Chubb scores 42nd Percentile On Global Long-Term Risk Management

S&P's risk management scores factor in things like:

supply chain management

crisis management

cyber-security

privacy protection

efficiency

R&D efficiency

innovation management

labor relations

talent retention

worker training/skills improvement

occupational health & safety

customer relationship management

business ethics

climate strategy adaptation

sustainable agricultural practices

corporate governance

brand management.

CB's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 365th Best In The Master List 27th Percentile In The Master List)

Classification S&P LT Risk-Management Global Percentile Risk-Management Interpretation Risk-Management Rating BTI, ILMN, SIEGY, SPGI, WM, CI, CSCO, WMB, SAP, CL 100 Exceptional (Top 80 companies in the world) Very Low Risk Strong ESG Stocks 86 Very Good Very Low Risk Foreign Dividend Stocks 77 Good, Bordering On Very Good Low Risk Ultra SWANs 74 Good Low Risk Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average (Bordering On Good) Low Risk Low Volatility Stocks 65 Above-Average Low Risk Master List average 61 Above-Average Low Risk Dividend Kings 60 Above-Average Low Risk Hyper-Growth stocks 59 Average, Bordering On Above-Average Medium Risk Dividend Champions 55 Average Medium Risk Chubb 42 Average Medium-Risk Monthly Dividend Stocks 41 Average Medium Risk Click to enlarge

CB's risk-management consensus is bottom 27% of all global companies according to S&P, on par with:

Kimberly-Clark (KMB): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Exxon Mobil (XOM): SWAN dividend aristocrat

General Dynamics (GD): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Chevron (CVX): Super SWAN dividend aristocrats.

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and Chubb is average, at managing theirs, according to S&P.

How We Monitor Chubb's Risk Profile

24 analysts

four credit rating agencies

28 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessment.

"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Chubb Is One Of The Best Financial Aristocrat Bargains For Troubled Times

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in CB (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Super SWANs can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about CB.

one of the highest-quality insurance companies on earth

Fortress A-balance sheet with AA-financial strength

a management team with an average of 31 years of experience in the industry

very safe 1.8% yield (hasn't missed a dividend in 121 years)

15.3% long-term return potential Vs. 10.2% S&P

historically 35% undervalued

10X earnings vs. 13 to 16 historical

210% consensus return potential over the next six years, 21% annually, 6X more than the S&P 500

3X better risk-adjusted expected returns than the S&P 500 over the next five years.

If you want to be "greedy when others are fearful," consider buying Chubb Limited today.

If you want to sleep well at night with your savings in the hands of some of the world's most proven insurance geniuses, buy Chubb Limited.

If you want to triple your money in six years potentially, Chubb Limited may be able to do that with 1% fundamental risk.