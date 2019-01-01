Ian Tuttle

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has an attractive flywheel business model, but it's currently trading at a very elevated valuation.

Company Profile

RBLX operates an online digital community and gaming platform. Its platform consists of three primary functions: Roblox Client, the Roblox Studio, and the Roblox Cloud.

Roblox Client is the front-end user experience, where users can explore 3-D digital worlds, play games created by developers, and interact with other users. Users generally pay for activities through a virtual currency called Robux, which can be acquired through the Roblox website, through prepaid cards, or through Roblox Client. Users can also obtain Robux through a monthly subscription.

Roblox Studio is a free toolset that allows developers to build and operate games and other virtual experiences within the Roblox platform. Developers generate money through the sale of virtual items (both in-experience and through a marketplace) and through how many hours premium subscribers spend on their experiences.

Roblox Client, meanwhile, is the infrastructure and services used to power the platform.

How RBLX Makes Money

To understand RBLX, you really need to first understand how exactly the company makes money and what is considered revenue.

RBLX generates its revenue from platform fees. It receives 30% of each Robux spent on the platform. Developers receive 30% of a transaction and distributors 40%, although oftentimes the developer and distributor are one in the same.

The sale of Robux is recorded as deferred revenue and then recognized as revenue after a virtual item is purchased. Consumable virtual items are recognized as revenue when they are consumed, while durable virtual items are recognized ratably over the expected lifetime of the user, which last year was about 28 months.

Company Presentation

In essence, I'd argue the revenue and bookings that RBLX is reporting are more similar to the gross merchandise volume (GMV) a marketplace company like eBay (EBAY) might report than the revenue that EBAY would report. That is important when valuing the company.

Opportunities and Risks

RBLX's biggest opportunity is to continue to expand its community. The platform's users have historically skewed very young. In fact, at the end of 2019, nearly 58% of its daily active users (DAU) were under 13 years old. At the end of 2022, those users represented only 44% of the platform's users, showing a bit of aging up. On its Q4 call, meanwhile, the company said it saw the 17 to 24-year-old cohort increase bookings by 39%.

Growth is also stronger among those 13 years and older, with that segment growing its DAU 26% in Q4, while under 13-year-olds grew 11%. The older than 13 demographic has been the stronger growing segment every quarter since the start of 2020.

Company Presentation

International expansion has been another growth driver. At the end of 2019, North America represented a third of DAUs. At the end of 2022, North America was under 23% of DAUs and its smallest geographic segment. Europe is now its largest geographic segment, representing over 28% of DAUs and was the fastest-growing region in Q4 as well. APAC was close behind at 23%, and the fastest-growing area for the full-year 2022.

Company Presentation

On its Q4 call, CFO Michael Guthrie said:

"We're seeing growth around the world, as Dave talked about, specifically incredibly strong growth in strategic regions. So I think Western Europe and East Asia, we talked about that area being a secular tailwind to the company, I think, in the last earnings call, and that continues to be the case. As an example, just in the month of January, within the strategic region alone, bookings grew by about 37%. "So, that's now becoming a pretty big part of the bookings. Opportunistic regions, Latin America, Southeast Asia, et cetera, grew at 23% in January. So again, huge part of the world, lots of population and also healthy growth. The other thing that's continued to allow us to drive bookings growth overall is the fact that in our core markets, U.S., Canada, U.K., Scandinavia, ANZ, those are the parts of the world where we had highest rates of penetration, biggest businesses going into COVID. Obviously, they popped up very high during COVID because we were so well established there. But we are now through that and now growing above the peaks that we had in terms of the user base in COVID."

Despite growing its community and number of hours on the platform, one area RBLX struggled with in 2022 was increasing the monetization of its users. Average booking per DAU has now fallen six-straight quarters, although it stabilized a bit in Q4 being down only -2% to $15.29. This is likely due to more DAU growth coming from outside the U.S. and Europe, as well as some FX pressure.

Company Presentation

RBLX continues to invest a lot back into its platform. It spent $400 million on infrastructure spending in 2022. Given its young user base, it's also spent a lot on trust and safety initiatives. In addition, it's made investments in its developer community, as well as innovation.

On its Q4 call, CEO David Baszucki said:

"Behind the scenes on our innovation stack, there's a lot of metrics that are moving that to our average user are invisible, but are very, very important and go side by side with our innovation. We're constantly making improvements in the performance of all of our apps, in the speed at which people can connect to Roblox experiences in the performance of our cloud around the world and the performance all around the world as we roll out new edge data centers... "Our active developers are up 33% year-on-year. We've had 70 experiences now past 1 billion visits at the end of 2022. Brands continue to come to Roblox as this is a new form of bringing people together with brands. We're proud to welcome the NFL, FIFA, Netflix and of course, Elton John, Mariah Carey, we have a lot more coming in 2023."

Valuation

RBLX currently trades around an EV/S multiple of 7.4x based on the 2023 revenue consensus of $3.35 billion and 6.5x the 2024 consensus of $3.5 billion. Revenue growth is expected to be around 52% this year and 14% next year. The revenue numbers look too high in my view, given its current 20-22% growth, and I believe what is being reported on most sites (including Seeking Alpha and FinBox) as revenue estimates are actually booking estimates. Given that revenue in 2022 was $2.2 billion and bookings $2.9 billion, and both having been growing around 20-22% so far in 2023, I believe the $3.5 billion number indicates that the revenue consensus is really the bookings consensus on these sites.

Actual growth is probably around 22% and revenue more around $2.7 billion. That would put its EV/S multiple at ~9x.

Regardless, RBLX's valuation is still much higher than its entertainment peers, even with these elevated numbers. Given that its growth is not much higher, the valuation doesn't make much sense.

RBLX Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

The flywheel model that RBLX has is very attractive, as the more developers and experiences it offers, the more users and platform fees it should generate over time. The fact that it's been able to age up its user base and attract international users is also encouraging.

However, the stock's valuation is extremely high. One of the better ways to value the company in my view would be an EV to 30% of bookings (which is its take-rate, or essentially net revenue) metric. 30% of bookings would come out to about $1 billion. Based on an EV ratio to that "net sales" metric, the stock would trade at a multiple of about 24x, which given its lower 20% growth seems very high.

So while I can see the long-term potential of RBLX, I also think that potential is more than priced in at this point. That leaves the potential for a lot of multiple contraction if it has any hiccups.