Analysis: The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.95K Followers

Summary

  • There has been a lot written about the relatively large drawdown of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR") - much of it highly critical of the Biden administration.
  • The drawdown has been very large - no doubt about that. However, along with coordinated releases by other friendly governments, it was arguably a success.
  • That's because the SPR supplies blunted the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions placed on Russia. Also because that oil was sold at much higher prices than today.
  • Today I'll take a closer look at the SPR, the draws, refill strategy, and whether or not the SPR is as critical today as it was in the early 1980s.
Three black oil barrels on a white background.

Jaromir Ondra

As most of you know, oil withdrawals from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve - along with coordinated releases by other member countries of the International Energy Agency ("IEA") - were used by the Biden Administration to mitigate the impact of Russia's invasion of

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.95K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COP, CVX, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.