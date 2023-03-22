Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (TERRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCPK:TERRF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma - Chief Executive Officer and General Manager

Agostino Scornajenchi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stefano Gamberini - Equita

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Jose Ruiz - Barclays

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America

Davide Candela - Intesa Sanpaolo

Emanuele Oggioni - Kepler Cheuvreux

Bartek Kubicki - Societe Generale

Stefano Antonio Donnarumma

Good afternoon everybody, and welcome to Terna's Full Year 2022 Results Presentation. As usual, before starting to analyze the features, I would like to share with you the latest main achievements.

Regarding regulated activities in 2022, Terna obtained the approval by the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and Regional Councils for 29 projects for a total value of more than €2.5 billion of investments. All payment that to developing the Italian electricity grid confirming our key role as energy transition enabler. With this Terna records, after exceeding the €1 billion in approval investments in 2021 for the first time in history.

In this regard, let me remind you that the company's sustainable investments create value for the country, with a positive effects on gross domestic product and also create jobs. Thus, they have the help to make Italy become even more crucial within the European system and the Mediterranean hub for electricity.

In this regards, at the beginning of 2023, the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security also launched the authorization procedure for Adriatic Link in which Terna will invest over €1 billion. The project will connect the Italian regions of [indiscernible] market and will directly or and directly involve about 120 external partners.

Regarding sustainability achievements, Terna is once again confirmed at the top of global sustainability. The companies among the top

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.