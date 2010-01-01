Aaron Davidson

Oddly, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) fell in March after reporting another strong quarter. The market interpreted the Q4'22 results as a change in momentum, but the energy drink company is still full-speed ahead with plenty of catalysts for strong growth. My investment thesis is ultra-Bullish on the stock following the dip back below $90.

Not So Weak

Technically, Celsius reported Q4 revenues missed analyst estimates by $1.7 million while revenues slipped from the prior quarter's level of $188 million. As the below chart highlights, the energy drink company reported quarterly sales momentum slumped after several years of massive sequential growth.

In reality, the PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) distribution deal starting on October 1 led to a $15 to $20 million pipe fill in Q3 2022. With $15 million worth of revenues flipping to Q3 from Q4, Celsius would have reported the following quarterly revenues for 2022:

Q1'22 - $133M

Q2'22 - $154M

Q3'22 - $173M

Q4'22 - $193M

The sales story actually shows strong momentum contrary to the reported numbers. The management team was clear on the Q4 earnings supplement that sales were still ripping higher at a 100%+ clip as follows:

The most recent reported Nielsen scan data as of 01/28/23, shows Celsius sales up +136.0% y/y for 4-wks, +129.8% y/y for 12-wks and +127.5% y/y for the fourth quarter. This compares to the energy category which grew +17.1% y/y for 4-wks, +10.8% y/y for 12-wks and +10.8% y/y in the fourth quarter.

Even more impressive, the PepsiCo distribution deal offers the catalysts of entering the hotel, travel, and casino markets along with expanding international distribution. Celsius only generates $12 million in quarterly revenues from international locations to end 2022 barely scratching the surface.

Energy drink peer Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) generated $543 million in Q4 revenues from customers outside of the U.S. The company obtains over 35% of sales from International locations compared to below 10% for Celsius providing some easy expansion avenues for the smaller player in the energy drink sector.

Love Celsius Holdings Stock In The $80s

After the last couple of years, investors are likely afraid to overpay for Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock. At some point, the growth rate will slow, and investors spent 2022 seeing what happens with multiple compression when sales growth slows from unsustainable levels.

The good news is that Celsius already trades at a discount to Monster Beverage. Celsius Holdings stock trades slightly below a forward EV/S multiple of 7x while Monster only grew revenues by 6% in the last quarter.

The stock appears very de-risked here, with the multiple consistent with the slow-growing sector leader. The consensus analyst estimates forecast Celsius growing sales in excess of 30% for several years.

The energy drink company ended 2022 with gross margins reaching 44.4%. Celsius should start producing stronger profits, with Q4 adjusted EBITDA at only $13.4 million. The company produced $108 million in operating cash flows during the year, a huge improvement from burning $97 million in 2021.

The energy drink company reported a GAAP loss for Q4 and the year due to the costs of cancelling distribution deals to transition to PepsiCo. The market is now more focused on GAAP profits, but growth companies like Celsius should be valued based on adjusted EBITDA and profits due to stock-based compensation ("SBC") charges and a lack of large capital spending. The non-GAAP measure does a much better job of reporting actual profits.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Celsius Holdings, Inc. is a cheap stock below $90. The market appears to have misinterpreted the Q4 2022 results. The energy drink company has plenty of growth catalysts, with the new PepsiCo distribution deal making Celsius Holdings, Inc. stock a steal at the same EV/S multiple as Monster Beverage.