It is time to start paying attention to Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
There is an indicator in the crypto world called the MVRV Ratio, which is the market value of a given token divided by the realized value of the token. Let’s break down the components:
Market value is simple, it is the market capitalization of a token, which is the total tokens outstanding multiplied by the current price of the token.
Realized value, in this context, is unique to crypto (as opposed to traditional equity markets) since it is only available because of public, on-chain data. Realized value is the aggregation of the price paid for each token when it was acquired multiplied by the supply of the token. Essentially, realized value provides the token’s aggregate cost basis for all token holders.
Below are varying levels of the MVRV ratio and what they indicate, using Bitcoin as an example:
The highest MVRV ratio for Bitcoin ever recorded was 8.08 on June 4, 2011.
The MVRV ratio can be used as a reliable long-term signal to determine when Bitcoin (and the broader crypto market) is overbought or oversold. Below is the chart of Bitcoin price and the Bitcoin MVRV ratio:
There have been four previous periods in Bitcoin’s history where the MVRV ratio has broken above 1 and maintained that support level for more than 60 days, similar to the period we are in now. See the orange arrows below:
For each of these instances, as well as the current time period (in blue), the below chart summarizes Bitcoin's return over the subsequent 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, 1-year, and 3-year time periods:
The returns speak for themselves. On average, the 90-day return is 84%, 1-year return is 797%, and 3-year return is 2044%.
Now is the point in the article where I have an obligation to state that past performance is no indication of future returns. The upside of Bitcoin today is also lower than it was when Bitcoin was in its infancy, a natural tendency for any maturing technology.
We believe the only technical analysis that is worth paying attention to is long-term focused, and even then it is just a tool. If you're presented with technical analysis that is on a time scale of days and not months or years, run. Technical analysis can be as much art as it is science, and certain technical analysis trends hold true until they don't (see the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model).
Technical analysis can't account for the fact that the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates by 0.25% even when the global banking system is showing signs of weakness, including two significant crypto banks in Silvergate (SI) and Signature Bank (SBNY). It can't account for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noting in his press conference today that it is "the most likely case" that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates 2023, sending risk assets into a late afternoon selloff.
However, with something like Bitcoin that has no balance sheet to conduct fundamental analysis, and on-chain data providing new lenses to analyze an investment's behavior such as the MVRV ratio, technical analysis can help provide signals when Bitcoin stock is overbought, oversold, or in a long-term trend reversal.
With all the disclaimers aside, the recent banking sector turmoil appears to have built upon Bitcoin’s price momentum from earlier in 2023, and the long-term upside of Bitcoin is still significant. The MVRV ratio would indicate that the foundation for the next Bitcoin bull cycle may be forming as we speak.
This article was written by
We're a team of researchers, writers, and investors focused on providing market insights that can benefit investors for the long run. We specialize in building diversified portfolios of equities, bonds, crypto and real estate.
We've been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2012; and adjusted toward crypto as the market started heating up in summer 2017. In 2023, we're balancing our crypto research with portfolio strategy, key current events and macro trends to help provide a full picture for investors to focus on the things that matter.
Our approach to investing is simple: if you have a 401(k) plan, make sure you're contributing at least as much as your employer is matching, choose a target date fund, and forget it. If you have a brokerage account, dollar-cost average into low cost index funds for stocks and bonds, and forget it. Focus the rest of your time on investing everywhere else: crypto, investment properties, building a startup, joining a startup, and so on.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
