AerCap And Air Lease Corporation: The Implications Of A Credit Crunch

Mar. 22, 2023 7:29 PM ETAerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), AL, AL.PA
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Lessors have been able to pass higher interest rates to customers for which the lease has yet to start.
  • 98% of the leases is fixed rate, meaning market value changes or interest value changes cannot be passed on once the lease has commenced.
  • A credit crunch should not be a huge negative for airplane lessors as airplanes are long-cycle assets with good value retention.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »
Aircraft Boeing 737-800 VP-BQH of Pobeda Airine going to landing at Vnukovo airport in Moscow on a blue sky background at sunny day

Fotokot197/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With the turmoil in the banking sector, fears of a credit crunch have been rising. A credit crunch is a tightening in lending standards among banks that can make loans more expensive to finance and in some cases even unavailable

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum for the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
14.45K Followers
In-depth insights from an expert on the aerospace and airline industries
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF, AER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.