NextNav, Inc. (NN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 7:26 PM ETNextNav Inc. (NN), NNAVW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

NextNav, Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Parsons - Chairman

Ganesh Pattabiraman - Co-Founder & CEO

Chris Gates - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer

Jaime Perez - RF Lafferty

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to NextNav's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participating on today's call are Gary Parsons, NextNav's Chairman; Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav's Co-Founder and CEO; and Chris Gates, NextNav's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that during today's presentation, the company may make forward-looking statements either in our prepared remarks or in the associated question-and-answer session. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to NextNav's future prospects, developments, and business strategies.

In particular, such forward-looking statements include statements about NextNav's position to drive growth in its 3D geolocation businesses and expansion of its next-generation GPS platform, the business plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of NextNav, NextNav's partnerships, and the potential success thereof in NextNav's estimated and future business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities.

These statements are based on current expectations or belief that there are certain or subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside NextNav's control that could cause actual results to differ material from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of NextNav to continue to gain traction in key markets, and with notable platforms and partners, both within

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.