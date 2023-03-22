The Fed Seems Eerily Worried About The U.S. Economy

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
21.27K Followers

Summary

  • As expected, the FOMC raised rates by 0.25% at their meeting this week, bringing the Fed funds rate to a range of 4.75% to 5.00%.
  • The decision was unanimous, and the Fed signaled one more hike to follow.
  • However, this almost certainly isn't enough to bring down inflation without a recession occurring.
  • The Fed has backed off of its own hawkish talk from weeks ago.
  • By pausing before rates have reached levels that previous indications and mainstream economic models suggest will bring down inflation, the Fed signals that they're now very worried about the US financial system.
Grizzly Bear Feeds on a Jumping Salmon, Alaska

Ron Crabtree/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Fed is Spooked

After weeks of hawkish talk after the February FOMC meeting, the Fed (and the world) suddenly was confronted with a new crisis. Seemingly out of nowhere, a run began on Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), one

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
21.27K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VMFXX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.