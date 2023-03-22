Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 8:28 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob LaFleur - Vice President, Investor Relations

Sumit Singh - Chief Executive Officer

Mario Marte - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nat Schindler - Bank of America

Anna Andreeva - Needham

Jian Li - Evercore ISI

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan

Corey Grady - Jefferies

Seth Basham - Wedbush

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

Lauren Schenk - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Chewy Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year '22 Earnings Call. My name is Hannah, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Bob LaFleur with Chewy. Please go ahead.

Bob LaFleur

Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2022. Joining me today are Chewy's CEO, Sumit Singh; and CFO, Mario Marte. Our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which were filed with the SEC on Form 8-K earlier today, have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, investor.chewy.com.

A link to the webcast of today's conference call is also available on our site. On our call today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Chewy's future prospects, growth, financial results, business strategies, industry trends and our ability to successfully respond to macroeconomic conditions and business risks.

Such statements are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements.

Reported results should not

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.