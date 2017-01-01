Top 40 High-Yield Blue-Chip U.K. Stocks: Spring 2023

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • Much has changed since the last update in September, with banks now hogging many of the top spots.
  • Bank shares have gone down in the last couple of weeks and their dividend yields have gone up, because several banks have recently failed.
  • If you bought every one of the 40 stocks on this list and weighted them evenly, the resulting portfolio’s forecast yield would be astonishingly high at 6.8%.

Stack of coins money with United Kingdom flag, finance banking concept.

sasirin pamai/iStock via Getty Images

After a slight delay caused by a very busy results season, here at last is the second edition of my Top 40 list of UK dividend stocks.

You can see the full list at

Changing Behaviours - To Nudge or to Shove?

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.6K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.