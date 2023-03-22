Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 9:26 PM ETNyxoah S.A. (NYXH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Olivier Taelman - Chief Executive Officer

Loïc Moreau - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Maeder - PSC

Jon Block - Stifel

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Nyxoah Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. I would now turn the conference to your host, Michaela Kirkwood [ph], Strategy and Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, and good evening, everyone. And welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2022. I am Michaela Kirkwood, Strategy and Investor Relations Manager at Nyxoah. Participating from the company today will be Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer; and Loïc Moreau, Chief Financial Officer.

During the call, we will discuss our operating activities and review our fourth quarter financial results released after U.S. market closed today. After which, we will host a question-and-answer session. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being recorded and will be archived in the Investor section of our Investor Relations tab of our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that any statements that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, market trends, results or performance are looking-forward statements.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are based upon current available

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.