Cintas: Checks All The Boxes, Except For One

Mar. 22, 2023 10:44 PM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)ARMK, ECL, UNF
Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
954 Followers

Summary

  • I often run screeners looking for companies with sustained high returns on capital as I believe those companies have the potential to generate significant alpha.
  • Cintas has an impressive Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) 3-year average of 18.3%, which is significantly higher than its peers Ecolab, Aramark, and UniFirst.
  • Over the past 12 months, Cintas has returned 1.2B to shareholders through its buyback program!
Custodian janitor in hospital hallway with cart

FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Work.

Who doesn’t like to work? Nobody, that's who!

But what do people like to do even more than work? Wear uniforms!

All kidding aside, today I’d like to talk to you about Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), a business services

This article was written by

Allen Greathouse profile picture
Allen Greathouse
954 Followers
MBA Grad, Financial Analyst Current portfolio strategy consists of a variety of growth stocks, and dividend growth stocks with an emphasis on high quality, and scalability. Primarily a buy and hold investor with >30 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. It is important to do your own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.