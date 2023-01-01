Fed Hikes U.S. Interest Rates By 25bp, But Acknowledges We Are Close To The Peak

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
  • The Federal Reserve has hiked the fed funds target rate range 25bp to 4.75-5% as largely expected by the markets and economists.
  • The Fed is not expecting recent banking woes to significantly derail the economy.
  • We are a little more pessimistic, having been on the more dovish end of expectations for interest rate moves in 2023 for quite some time.
  • Rate cuts are likely to be the key theme for the second half of 2023.

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist; Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas; Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

The Federal Reserve has raised the policy rate by 25bp, but signals it "may" only hike once more. This is a little more

Federal Reserve economic projections

Source: Federal Reserve, ING

The Federal Reserve never leaves it long between the last hike in a cycle and the first rate cut

Source: Macrobond, ING

