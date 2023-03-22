Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 10:39 PM ETFathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Josh Harley - Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Marco Fregenal - President, Chief Financial Officer

Alex Kovtun - Investor Relations, Gateway Group

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Bass - Stephens

Ariye Cole - Cole Capital

Operator

Good day! And welcome to the Fathom Holdings, Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alex Kovtun, with Gateway Group. Please go ahead, sir.

Alex Kovtun

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to Fathom Holdings 2022 fourth quarter and year end conference call. I'm Alex Kovtun with Gateway Group, Fathom's Investor Relations firm.

Before I turn things over to the Fathom management team, I want to remind listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the company's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of company’s latest Form 10-Q, and its upcoming Form 10-K and other company filings made with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

As a result of these forward-looking statements, actual results may differ materially. Fathom undertakes no obligation to updated any forward-looking statements after today’s call, except as required by law.

Please also note that during this call we will be discussing adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in today's press release, which is now posted on Fathom’s website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.