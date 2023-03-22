Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 10:49 PM ETAspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Nicole Sandford - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Phan - Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Operating Officer

Marlene McLennan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Osborn - Cantor Fitzgerald

Griffin Soriano - William Blair

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Aspira Women's Health, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Leading the call today are Nicole Sandford, President and Chief Executive Officer; Marlene McLennan, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Ryan Phan, Chief Scientific and Operating Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, will be made during this call, including statements relating to Aspira's expected future performance, future business prospects and future events or plans. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes and results are subjected to risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from those anticipated due to the impact of many factors beyond the company's control. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Participants are directed to the cautionary notes set forth in today's press release, as well as the risk factors set forth in Aspira's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for a description of factors that could actual -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

At this time, I'd like to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.