catnap72/E+ via Getty Images

Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported earnings on March 15th. Investors who glanced at the headline likely completely missed this very lucrative story, whose main thesis is very much still intact. The headline earnings were approximately $65 million EBIDTA, which is considerably lower than the prior two quarters. Our initial take on the results were not encouraging, but after digging into the details we came away with a renewed sense of this huge opportunity. Let's dig into the details as we look inside the wide-open door.

The Quarter & Year Results

The inspection begins with 4th quarter and Year 2022 results shown in the next slide.

Calumet Specialty Products

The 2022 highlights record $390 million in EBITDA ending the year with leverage of 4. When pressed by analysts about future debt reduction, a $300 million answer from management was given.

Details, for the 4th quarter EBITDA of $63 million, are shown in the next slide.

Calumet Specialty Products

The glaring negative number of -$13 million for MRL raised a lot of eyebrows. In retrospect, investors, especially ourselves, should have expected something weak.

The Explanation

Management provided some valuable detail around the results. Beginning with Specialty Products and Solutions (SPS), we had estimated $130 million in EBITDA. The actual number equaled approximately $90 million. Todd Borgmann, CEO, stated, "That storm cost us the last week of the year, which essentially negated all of December's EBITDA," A simple ratio predicted approximately $135 million in EBITDA, which is essentially identical to our estimate of $130 million.

Regarding Performance Brands (PB), our estimate was $9 million; the actual result was $3 million. Again, management stated in the November 3rd quarter conference call that the 4th quarter was the weakest quarter of the year. This year's 4th quarter was also hampered by big box cutting inventory drastically, continued high costs for grease and lingering high costs for cans. Since the 4th quarter, the business environment improved with steel prices returning to a semblance of normalcy. Big box consumer demand has improvement and a relaxing of grease shortages is lowering prices. Based on these factors we are forecasting a more normal performance for Performance in 2023.

Finishing with an explanation for MRL with its negative $13 million, management explained, "Most significantly, the plant was in turnaround for a significant portion of the fourth quarter. That means there was no crude throughput and no production." As a result of the shutdown, the plant was also selling product made with a higher cost of raw material at significantly lower pricing. Extremely low temperatures brought extreme costs for natural gas. The additive loss equaled $40 - $45 million. Adding more color,

"The physical production in 4Q was very limited. Mostly we put that into tanks as we built inventory shipments for sale, began late in December. So it's not going to be meaningful in 4Q."

In all, the quarterly results reflect both losses from a cold spell in the south coupled with conversion losses equaling $40 - $45 million for the last two quarters. Adding in these "one-time" issues, the yearly EBITDA would have been very close to $500 million with a leverage in the middle 3's.

The Future

Calumet's future appears to be much brighter than the almost $500 million rate in 2022, though some of the sources of increased revenue will be different. Beginning with SPS, management expects to spend $125-$145 million primarily for improvements in controls and utilities. The large expenditure last year in SPS of approximately the same, added $100 million in EBITDA. We aren't expecting another $100 million from spending this year, but it might help to offset some of the negative performance likely from lower crack spreads. For example, cracks in the March quarter are about 10% lower than the last three quarters averaged in 2022. In our view SPS will remain a high cash generator but likely at reduced levels from last year.

Next, Calumet expects significant improvements in PB performance with at least two raw materials likely returning toward more normalcy. For example, PB generated almost $15 million in EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021. Management has been investing in new approaches within PB marketing. For example: BioMax, a biodegradable version of Royal Purple. PB performance will improve in 2023 barring any other "one-time" events. While we don't believe it will reach an annual EBITDA of $60 plus million that the 2021 run rate would suggest possible, we still see PB has a much bigger contributor to future EBITDA then the recent past.

Finally, the real upside in future EBITDA will come from MRL. Consider these remarks from management:

"During the second quarter, we expect to achieve our run rate EBITDA, which we have previously guided to be in the mid 250s with growth from there."

The controlling margin rate follows the very long-term stable California formula, which includes D4 RINS, CARB diesel, LCFS, BTC and SOB (cost adjusting for soybean pricing). The company sold all of its production contractually using this margin calculation. This run rate EBITDA is expected to begin in the 2nd quarter, once the pre-treater is fully operational. Calumet identified approximately 60 sources for its MRL feed stock. The pre-treater, a combination of a crusher and digester, provides the missing link for optimized feed injection into the unit. A linear program model is being employed for handling this very complex optimization process going forward.

When asked about feed stock supplies, Vincent Donargo, company CFO, answered:

" . . . so I'll remind everybody that we sit in the middle of more like 150,000 barrels a day of feedstock supply. So physical avails is never going to be an issue for us. It goes to optimization pretty quickly. We've got 59 point sources of supply. They each have a yield signature in the process and as we tilt the machine to a high SAF percentage, that's going to reorder the [optimal] preferred feeds."

The Great Falls facility has 2,000 barrel per day of SAF contracted plus 9,000 barrels per day of RND. This leaves 2,000 barrels per day un-contracted or floating. Management expects that material to be sold as SAF, by far the highest margin.

Investors might expect 2023 to operate after the 2nd quarter at $700 million EBITDA run-rates, approximately double of 2022 record year.

Forks in the Road

During the call, management finally provided help in understanding the company's future plans. In answering a question by Gregg Brody, Bank of America, concerning capital spending at Great Falls, Bruce Fleming, EVP Montana, answered,

"We have elected not to hold ourselves to a spending metric as you're aware, as you just mentioned. The purpose was to get that business stood up quickly and effectively. . . . we think we've accomplished both of those."

With the initial project completed and mostly operational, management has turned its attention to forks in the road.

Financing future opportunities can be accomplished through at least the following means:

Cash flow from SPS operations.

Montana Municipal bond at $250 million.

A possible DOE bond of undetermined value.

Cash flow from MRL Phase I at $250 million.

The company has committed to spending $125 - $145 million of capital on SPS and PB operations discussed above.

Capital opportunities include:

$200 million with in the older Calumet businesses with >20% IRR. (For this year, management doesn't expect this effort to pass muster.)

$200 million for a SAF MAX option creating an operation which produces 3000 barrels per day of RND plus 15,000 barrels per day of SAF with an IRR of 100%+. (Run-rate EBITDA might equal $850 - $900 million EBITDA.) (Represents 0.05% of the projected market over the next few decades.)

Renewable Hydrogen project coupled with the above MAX SAF. (Undisclosed capital.)

Undisclosed inorganic and organic growth opportunities.

$125 - $145 million in 2024 to finish the three year effort to modernize Shreveport plus other specialty sites.

Long-term, the older business will require $80 million a year.

Management noted,

So when Todd says we're going to evaluate spending opportunities, it's really from the lens of what is the capital markets telling us to do, company stock, company equity, MRL, organic growth. We've got inorganic growth opportunities that are beginning to present themselves. I mean, it is a target rich environment for putting money to work.

Calumet Specialty created a new position, headed by Marc Lawn, working toward renewable product approaches. One, BioMax was mentioned above; another one, TitanZero, a zero carbon wax solution, launched during 2022. We sense many more products with this type of niche are in the works.

Summing Up the Long Winded Report

Management laid out plans with much flexibility going forward trying to turn with a level of nimbleness. For the most part, this nimbleness resides with EBITDA or cash flow risk. Cash generating from SPS and PB is at some level of risk being generated in significant part from high crack spreads. This business was once targeted at $200 - $250 million of EBITDA with fuels targeted at $60 million. Last year, it generated $380 million with $40 million plus left on the table. Yet, PB drastically underperformed by at least $40 million. Great Falls fuels left another $40 million on the table from the lengthy conversion shutdown. During the latter 3/4ths of the year, GC 2-1-1 crack-spread averaged $43 dollars. For the 1st quarter it will be down in the $36 range, yet the specialty portion of SPS will contribute significantly more EBITDA than during portions of the spike crack spread periods. That crack spread difference may result in a loss of $80 million a year from the fuels portion of SPS. Puts and takes exist and management understands this perfectly, thus, their nimble approach.

Management mentioned buying units back if the market continues to miss value the company. It seemed that they do believe at this point; it is missed valued, maybe by a lot.

RISK

We wrote risk in all caps this time encouraging investors to carefully read and study the underlying issues, both the negative and the positive. The elephant in the room remains the successful start-up of the pre-treater. Analysts didn't miss this either and pestered management on the earnings call. Our understanding is that regardless, Calumet may operate the existing plant at a rate of approximately $200 million EBITDA using tallow or other pre-treated feeds. What is lost is the ability to employ the maximum optimized SAF strategy and a level of margin. Crack spreads may fall from sky high values toward more historical values in the $20 range. EBITDA from fuels, in this scenario, would drop into the $50 - $100 million range leaving the specialty portion to carry the weight in the $200 million range. We, also, don't see cracks falling this far. Calumet's model carries with it a natural hedge, specialty steps in with low crack spreads and vice versa. Sales for RND are contracted at fixed and lucrative rates. Yet many uncertainties exist for future projects that if successful will deliver significant additional EBITDA. Still, we see significant upside with management successfully delivering the vision.

Management's careful planning and superb execution is beginning to pay off. Going forward in a step by step pattern, EBITDA will increase possibly equaling $800 million per year by 2025. We rate the units a buy with this in mind. With the most recent range being between $17 - $20, buying at the lower end makes sense. The barn inspection report noted several unique tools, tools investors love to find.