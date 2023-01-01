What Happens Next For Banks?

Summary

  • In the short term, we would not be surprised to see deposits move from the regionals to larger banks.
  • The big banks may be raking in deposits, but they’ll also be on the hook to fund that deposit insurance.
  • In 2018, Congress exempted small banks from the regulatory scrutiny that the big banks still face, such as the Fed’s annual CCAR bank stress tests. We expect this to be reimplemented.
  • Policymakers should focus on the root causes of how we got here and help figure out a path forward.

By William Davies, Global CIO; Dick Manuel, CFA, Senior Equity Analyst; Peter Tiletnick, Senior Equity Analyst

Our CIO and bank analysts consider changes that may be coming for banks in the wake of recent events.

