Rentokil Initial plc: Business Is On Track To Grow Faster

Mar. 23, 2023 1:46 AM ETRentokil Initial plc (RKLIF), RTOROL
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
298 Followers

Summary

  • The Terminix acquisition is exciting for RKLIF as it will provide higher route-density synergies to boost earnings and catch up with Rollins' growth rates.
  • The updated synergy target of $200 million for FY25 is achievable as there will be many overlapping locations in their branch office network.
  • RKLIF's mid-term goals call for an organic growth rate of at least 5% and an adjusted EBITA margin of at least 19.0% until FY25.
  • The current valuation of 23x forward P/E is not very expensive, and RKLIF has the potential to get its valuation re-rated higher if it can execute as guided.
Disinfecting office during corona virus pandemic

Pekic/E+ via Getty Images

Description

In general, I think Rentokil's (NYSE:RTO) (OTCPK:RKLIF) decision to concentrate on the pest-control market is wise because the sector is expected to grow rapidly both now and in the future. Over the next few years, I anticipate

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
298 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.