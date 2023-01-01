jiefeng jiang

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) is a low-growth technology company offering various semiconductor products to its customers with significant revenue and profitability growth opportunities. The company is a strong player in sensing and wireless products, the demand for which are increasing driven by solid IoT infrastructure play unfolding in the technology world with strong capital market activities continuing to generate in the global economy. I expect such activities will boost Semtech’s top-line and bottom-line growth in a sustainable manner in the long term (next five years). Long-term investors can buy the company’s shares around the current price for making significant gain (such opportunity could be rare).

Semtech is a leading global developer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of semiconductor products for commercial applications. The company’s products are targeted towards infrastructure, high-end consumer, and industrial end markets.

Growth Drivers

Wireless and Sensing Product Line

Semtech’s primary growth driver is its wireless and sensing semiconductor solutions, which consist of specialized RF (radio frequency), and specialized sensing products used in industrial, communications, medical, and consumer end markets. These products are technologically advanced in terms of less components and high integrity. As a result, these products enjoy strong demand in the marketplace and perform well in the competitive environment. In addition, since the company makes a wide array of wireless and sensing products, it is capable of offering its products at lower price, which results in increasing demand for these products. The company’s LoRa ("Long Range") devices and wireless radio frequency technology ("LoRa Technology") are used in longest range industrial, scientific and medical radio. These solutions enable customers maintain lower total cost of ownership and offer increased reliability. As a result, LoRa performs well in the competitive environment, and I expect this to continue. LoRa's evolution is expected to result in significant market share wins for Semtech with the technology serving a niche market for IoT deployments. In my opinion, the company’s wireless and sensing solutions has the capability to boost its long-term revenue growth in a significant way.

Protection Product Line

Semtech’s another growth driver is its device protection solutions. The company develops high-performance protection devices, commonly known as transient voltage suppressors ("TVS"). TVS devices offer protection for electronic systems from voltage spikes (called transients) and protect sensitive ICs from permanent damage. The company’s TVS devices provide strong protection, and at the same time preserve signal integrity in high-speed communications, networking and video interfaces. As a result, the devices perform strongly under competitive pressure, and enjoy robust demand. I expect the company’s protection solutions will drive its long-term revenue growth in a meaningful manner.

Competition

The market in which Semtech operates is highly competitive. Its competitors include Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY), STMicroelectronics (STM), Analog Devices (ADI), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). Semtech competes with its competitors depending on its advanced technology, breath of products offered, and price.

One of the company’s competitive advantages is that it develops products which are capable of boosting customers’ productivity and product yields to reduce manufacturing costs. Since these products are technologically advanced in terms of power consumption and smaller size, they beat competitor products by a wide margin. As a result, these products have potential to drive the company’s long-term revenue growth. The company’s another competitive advantage is that it invests heavily in the human resources for developing high-performance analog and mixed-signal platform products. As a result, it can enable its customers to get their products to market rapidly. The company leverages this strength to achieve new levels of integration, power reduction and performance, which in turn helps the company boost long-term revenue growth.

Evaluation of Recent Performance

Since Semtech didn't deliver its fourth quarter FY 2023 financial results yet, I am analyzing its third quarter financial results for evaluating its recent performance, which is expected to closely align with its upcoming fourth quarter performance. The company delivered third quarter FY 2023 revenue of $177.6 million, a decrease of 8.9% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $0.65, down 12% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 65.5%, compared to 63.8% in the year-ago period. The company’s net sales in the fourth quarter are expected to be in the range of $145.0 million to $155.0 million versus consensus of $165.65 million.

The company delivered unimpressive financial results for the third quarter of FY 2023. Its top-line remained soft compared to the previous year but strong, driven by demand from the IoT and Infrastructure segments which resulted in robust net sales for its LoRa, 10G PON and broad-based protection platforms. Earnings remained flattish during the quarter driven by diverse markets and innovative slate of new product introductions. The company’s new design wins across all of its product groups and target markets are likely to keep its revenue and net income growth stronger in the coming months and years. In the PON (passive optical networks) business the company is progressing well, and I expect this business will continue to grow due to accelerating broadband adoption, particularly in the developing markets.

Semtech recently acquired Sierra Wireless at a deal of an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. It was an all-cash $31-per-share deal which nearly doubles Semtech's annual revenues. The acquisition will help Semtech combine the ultra-low power benefits of LoRa with higher bandwidth capabilities delivered by Sierra Wireless. The company expects that its IoT market opportunity will expand by 10 times in the next four years. I expect the company’s revenue will scale new highs in the years to come driven by the acquisition.

Valuation

Semtech’s peer group companies include Silicon Laboratories, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

SMTC SLAB IFNNY STM ADI NXPI P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 10.45x 36.99x 14.81x 11.18x 17.32x 14.02x Price/Sales ('TTM') 2.39x 5.87x 2.98x 2.72x 7.60x 3.52x Price to Cash Flow ('TTM') 9.46x 38.78x 11.72x 8.45x 18.71x 11.81x Click to enlarge

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Semtech is attractively priced compared to its peer group companies. Its balance sheet consists of cash and equivalents of $268.9 million, and total debt of $198.1 million. The company is attractively priced because its stock has witnessed significant correction in the last one year, and I believe market has misunderstood its potential. The company’s true potential lies in the fact that its Sierra Wireless acquisition is likely to boost the performance of its wireless radio frequency technology, which will result in significant revenue expansion for the company in the long term. In addition, the company’s telecom solutions are expected to enhance the performance of its IoT infrastructure products with such solutions' long-term evolution, leading to strong long-term revenue generation. I expect the company's shares will scale new highs with its strong revenue generation opportunities in future. The company’s shares can be bought around the current price.

In the last five years, the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.84%, and I expect revenue will continue to grow around mid-single digits in the next five years. Assuming revenue will continue to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the next five years, I will find out the company’s long-term share price. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $779.6 million, and at a CAGR of 5% its beginning-2028 revenue will be $995.00 million, or $15.59 per share. In the last five years, the company's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 2.0x and 9.8x, and I expect in the next five years the company's shares will touch a price to sales multiple of around 6.0x at the higher side driven its increasing revenue growth due to Sierra Wireless acquisition. Applying a price to sales multiple of 6.0x on the company's beginning-2028 expected revenue per share, I get the company's beginning-2028 share price as $93.54.

Risks

The average selling prices of the products sold by Semtech are gradually decreasing driven by trends typical in the semiconductor industry. The company expects it will have to reduce prices in the future for older generations of its products, leading to slower expected revenue and profitability growth. However, the company’s rapid introduction of new products would result in faster growth of revenue and profitability. However, if the company fails to effectively manage prices of its products, its long-term revenue and profitability growth could be negatively impacted.

Semtech develops its products in an industry which is continuously evolving. The company’s future success depends on its new product development capabilities, which are compatible with evolving industry standards. If the company fails to develop new products rapidly to cope with current product obsolescence, which could be a costly affair, its revenue growth and profitability could be negatively impacted.

Conclusion

The company’s acquisition of Sierra Wireless, along with its specialized radio frequency and specialized sensing product development capabilities, is expected to boost its long-term revenue growth to a whole new trajectory. Net income is also expected to expand significantly. I expect this will result in significant share price expansion for the company. Long-term investors can buy the company’s shares around the current price.