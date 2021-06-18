The Fed Backtracks On Future Rate Hikes As Bank Failures Loom Large

  • Although CPI inflation remains at or above six percent, the FOMC has slowed down in its monetary tightening over the past two months.
  • With an increase of only 25 basis points, the March meeting is the second month in a row during which the Fed has pulled back from its more substantial rate hikes of 2022.
  • The Fed will have to choose between helping bankers on the one hand and reducing inflation for regular people on the other.
  • Even with new special favors doled out to bankers and wealthy depositors, banks will continue to head toward even more precarious positions if the Fed continues to allow market interest rates to head upward.
  • Considering the fragility of the financial system, and the potential need for more bailouts, it's hard to see how the Fed can really continue with the ongoing quantitative tightening that Powell has repeatedly claimed he will support.

By Ryan McMaken

The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday raised the target policy interest rate (the federal funds rate) to 5.00 percent, an increase of 25 basis points. With this latest increase, the target has increased 4.75 percent since February

Fed funds target rate

