SimonSkafar

Overview

In my opinion, Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is one of the world's leaders in driving forward the energy transition thanks to its geographic exposure and vertically integrated business model that positions it to capitalize on growth opportunities. I understand that investors may be fixating on the ENLAY strategic LT outlook as the CEO's term nears its third and final year in office. Despite this, I continue to advise a buy rating, as I expect the US and Europe IRA to be highly encouraging policies that will spur rapid advancements in wind and solar technology as well as increased spending on power grid infrastructure. The successful execution of disposals should also improve ENLAY's balance sheet and reduce the risk of bad debt in the event of falling energy prices.

FY22 results

ENLAY's preliminary EBITDA was ahead of expectations, and the company's net debt was in the middle of the range. Among its many key highlights are the following: The $5.39 billion in net income was higher than the $5.0 billion to $5.3 billion expected. At €14.4 billion, the fourth quarter saw a 30% decrease in the gross debt impact from margin calls, government measures, and the energy context. That is very helpful because it lowers the amount of net debt and cash flow needed. Management has also reaffirmed that in light of current commodity prices, liquidity needs are expected to significantly decrease throughout the whole of 2023 - which bodes well from a risk perspective. The exact generation cost of ENLAY's 2022 fixed price contracts in Italy was also disclosed: €140/MWh. In my opinion, many questions have been answered by this announcement, as this is the first time this specific number has been made public. This number tells me that even though wholesale power prices in Italy are expected to fall in 2023 compared to 2022, ENLAY should not face downward pressure on its achieved prices in fixed price contracts. As a result of stable prices and reduced sourcing costs, its margins should expand. Most importantly, according to the CFO, ENLAY is better able to weather the low hydro production in the Italian market in 2023 than in 2022 thanks to increased hedging and the addition of dynamic hedges that make it possible to account for a variety of possible hydro scenarios.

What will drive earnings recovery

ENLAY's earnings growth is being driven by the active dynamics of Italy's free market operations, as evidenced by the management's disclosure of their sales to Italian customers at a fixed price of €140/MWh in the open market in 2022, a significant increase from the previous year's €90/MWh. However, it is important to note that their average cost of sourcing power to distribute to these customers was €125/MWh. This information is critical because it indicates that ENLAY's prices are still below the current average wholesale price in Italy, which means it should not face any downward pressure in its realized price. Furthermore, the lower sourcing cost in 2023 compared to 2022 will help ENLAY sustain its business model in the current energy price environment. Despite the lag between wholesale and retail prices, ENLAY eventually finds stability as retail prices adapt to market conditions. The fact that ENLAY is still pricing itself below the current average wholesale price in Italy is a crucial message from this data point, as it means market prices for contract roll-overs are higher than its blended achieved price. While the lag between the increase in wholesale and the increase in retail prices will impact ENLAY due to timing difference, it eventually finds stability as retail prices adapt to market conditions. On the flipside, as wholesale power prices begin to fall, it profits from the time lag effect in reverse.

Cash flow

I expect cash flow to rise over the next two years thanks to the resurgence of profits from Italy's free market operations. I bring this up because it's one of the main reasons I expect a re-rating in valuation multiples (current trades at 9x forward earnings 3x discount to historical average). Multiples, in addition to cash flow, should re-rate upwards as ENLAY's balance sheet strengthens - when ENLAY uses the money they get from selling assets to reduce their debt, their leverage ratio should improve. According to management, all of the 2023 disposals are currently in progress, and the very significant sale of Enel Peru will have an update soon.

Risks

If political risks were to increase significantly in Italy, it could have a negative impact on the stock by leading to a higher discount rate. On the other hand, the Spanish government may also decide to scrutinize the wholesale electricity market rules aggressively, which could limit the utilities' ability to benefit from low wholesale prices during periods of renewable energy surpluses or cause a significant decrease in the spread between Spanish and Central European power prices.

Conclusion

ENLAY stock remains a strong buy rating, in my opinion, due to its geographically dispersed and vertically integrated business model that positions it to capitalize on growth opportunities in the energy sector. Despite concerns over the CEO's term nearing its end, I expect favorable policies in the US and Europe to spur advancements in renewable energy technology and infrastructure spending. The company's FY22 results were ahead of expectations, with a decrease in gross debt impact and management's reaffirmation of reduced liquidity needs throughout 2023.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.