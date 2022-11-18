Enel: Business Enjoys Strong Tailwinds

Mar. 23, 2023 2:12 AM ETEnel SpA (ENLAY)1 Comment
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
365 Followers

Summary

  • Enel is a leader in driving the energy transition and has a geographically dispersed, vertically integrated business model that positions it for growth opportunities in various energy-related businesses.
  • FY22 results were better than expected, with higher net income, reduced gross debt impact, and management's reaffirmation of reduced liquidity needs throughout 2023.
  • I expect cash flow to increase over the next two years, and ENLAY's balance sheet should improve as it sells assets to reduce debt.

Confident male engineer using a laptop in front of electric power station

SimonSkafar

Overview

In my opinion, Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is one of the world's leaders in driving forward the energy transition thanks to its geographic exposure and vertically integrated business model that positions it to capitalize on growth opportunities. I understand

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
365 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.