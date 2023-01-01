Usio Q4: Prepaid Business Is Booming (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 23, 2023 2:25 AM ETUsio, Inc. (USIO)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The company is recovering nicely from the crypto crash at partner Voyager, which hit their highest margin business, ACH.
  • Prepaid keeps on growing very rapidly and is opening a new commercial segment with big customers like MoviePass and large breakage income this year.
  • It looks like all four of the company's segments will be growing, with the prepaid business doubling this year and OpEx constant.
  • So, it looks to be a good year ahead for Usio investors, markets providing.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »
MasterCard Demonstrates The Future of Payments

Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is a payment processor with four different businesses:

  • ACH processing
  • Card (mainly PayFac)
  • Prepaid
  • Output Solutions

Here is how these segments performed in 2022, from the 10-K:

Revenue split

USIO 10-K

We think that the company is set

                                   If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. 

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.64K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USIO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.