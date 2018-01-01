svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) is a lesser-known company that went public in 2021. Like the broad market, it performed poorly in the past two years with shares down over 60%, as inflation and interest rates rose. However, the company’s fundamentals remain sound. It has sticky products and the legalization of sports betting in the US should continue to drive growth. Its latest earnings demonstrated impressive resilience, as revenue growth was strong despite facing a weakening economy. The guidance also indicates very little slowdown in growth rates. Its current valuation looks compelling with multiples being discounted compared to peers. I believe the growth and prospect should warrant a higher valuation therefore I rate the company as a buy.

Data by YCharts

Market Opportunity

Sportradar is a Switzerland-based sports technology company founded back in 2001. Through its partnership with major sports leagues such as NBA and MLB, the company provides sports data and technologies to sports federations, media outlets, betting operators, and consumer platforms. For example, leading sportsbook companies such as DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel leverage Sportradar’s solutions for betting infrastructure, odds, analytics, and other use cases. Its products are extremely sticky as customers rely heavily on them to operate and improve efficiency. The company currently has more than 1,700 customers from over 120 countries.

I believe the sports betting market presents a huge opportunity for the company. The industry has gained strong traction in the past few years as the US Supreme Court ruling in May 2018 granted states the individual power to legalize sports betting. Currently, over half of the states have legalized sports betting and more should come in the future, with Missouri potentially being the next. This is not limited to the US as well, countries like Brazil have also legalized sports betting in 2018. The adoption rate of sports betting should continue to grow and provide solid tailwinds moving forward. The TAM (total addressable market) of sports betting is massive. According to Grand View Research, it is forecasted to grow from $83.7 billion in 2022 to $182.1 billion in 2030, representing a decent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 10.3%. The easing of the regulatory environment should continue to fuel the expansion of the market and benefit Sportsradar.

Q4 Earnings

Sportradar announced its fourth-quarter earnings earlier this month and the results showed excellent growth despite facing a tough backdrop.

The company reported revenue of €206.3 million, up 35% YoY (year over year) compared to €152.4 million (all currencies are in Euros as it is based in Europe). The growth is primarily driven by the momentum in the US segment. US revenue increased 77% YoY from €23 million to €41 million, as more states continue to legalize sports betting. Revenue in emerging markets such as Brazil and India grew 265% and 275% respectively. The FIFA world cup in December also provided a strong boost for its betting offerings. Its managed betting services increased 83% YoY to €38.3 million. Gross profit was 157.9 million compared to $118.9 million, up 32.8% YoY.

Sportsradar

The bottom line was also strong, thanks to better operating leverage. The adjusted EBITDA increased 64% YoY from €21.4 million to €35.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 300 basis points from 14% to 17%. The improvement is driven by the US segment, which flipped from a negative adjusted EBITDA of €(8) million to a positive €4 million this quarter. Operating cash flow also grew 27.2% YoY from €132.2 million to €168.1 million. Net loss was €(33.3) million compared to a net income of €4.2 million. However, this is not comparable due to multiple one-time costs such as acquisition costs, management restructuring fees, and litigation costs.

The company also initiated strong guidance for FY23. It expects revenue growth to be between 24% and 26%, while adjusted EBITDA growth to be in the range of 25% and 33%. This represents a minimal step down in growth which is impressive when considering the deteriorating environment.

Investors Takeaway

I believe Sportradar's current price point presents a solid buying opportunity. The sports betting segment should continue to be a strong growth driver as the company benefits from the increasing legalization of sports betting in the US. The strength of the segment is reflected in its latest earnings, which led to strong improvement in both the top and the bottom line.

After the massive drop, the company’s valuation looks pretty attractive. It is currently trading at an fwd EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.01x, which is very low for a company growing revenue at 35%. The multiple is also below sport data peers such as Genius Sports (GENI), which has an fwd EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.61x, or a premium of 10%. Not to mention it has inferior profitability and a lower revenue growth rate than Sportradar's, at roughly 25%. The discounted valuation alongside the strength of its prospects and growth should present meaningful upside potential, therefore I rate SRAD stock as a buy.