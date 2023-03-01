Chun han/E+ via Getty Images

CES Energy Gains Ground

CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK:CESDF) operates a consumable chemical solutions business for drill-bit, completion, and stimulation jobs at North America's wellhead and pump jack. Starting in 2022 and going into 2023, CESDF continues to gain market share in the US and Canada in the chemical solutions business. It has pushed further into the Permian drilling market expansion by setting up the Midland invert facility. With a capital-light business model, it expects to generate free cash flow to grow the business in 2023.

However, the company saw pressure on the margin due to competition. Stiff competition lowered its ability to raise prices, which, coupled with the input inflation caused by the supply chain disruption, compressed its margin. Since the global economy has re-opened, I expect the pressure on margin to ease in 2023. Cash flows remained negative due to higher activity levels and inventory procurement. With ample liquidity, I do not see any imminent financial risks. The stock is relatively undervalued versus its peers. Investors might consider "buying" it with an expectation of a return appreciation in the short-to-medium term.

Explaining The Driving Forces

In 2022, as a drilling fluid provider, CESDF is estimated to have garnered a 21% market share. It also estimates to be the top drilling fluids provider in Canada and North America onshore, including the Permian Basin. It is also one of the leading production chemical providers in the US and Canada. In the US onshore, its active market share has gone from 19.7% a year ago to 24.8% now.

During Q4, the company opened its Midland invert facility to diversify from the west to the eastern side of the Permian. As the company's rig count share in the Permian grew, the market share jumped up by more than 700 basis points. The company expects to operate a new barite grinding facility in this region in the next few months. CESDF can become a strong player in this market because it's a mud provider capable of grinding and packaging internally. In recent times, Barite has become a critical component for drilling wells.

The drilling and completion industry growth has fuelled demand for CESDF's products, although drilling activity in the US has decelerated precipitously over the past few months. The US drilled well count increased by 25% in the past year until February. The DUC wells are still down by 7% over the previous year. As estimated by Primary Vision, the frac spread count underperformed the rig count (9% rise).

Challenges and Outlook

Not everything has gone in CESDF's favor over the past year. Chemical input shortages due to the supply chain disruption, inflation, and lack of ability to hike prices due to competitive pressure in the market - all these factors have weighed in on its margin. As a result, gross and EBITDA margins gained little, even though revenues sprung up in Q4 2022 compared to a year ago. In 2023, the management expects the situation to improve and the topline to grow. It also expects the EBITDA margin to remain within the 13% to 15% range. With a capex-light business model, it expects to generate free cash flow to grow the business in 2023.

As the company's outlook brightens, it plans to improve shareholders' returns through industry activity growth rate. With a limited capex budget, energy producers will look for more efficient drilling completion and production performance, which may require higher volumes of performance-enhancing chemistries. To this extent, it expanded the next few H2S Scavengers plant in Canada. I have already discussed the Midland facility. Setting up new infrastructure will facilitate maintenance and growth in the medium term.

Analyzing The Q4 Drivers

Geographically, CESDF's Canada region registered a 38% revenue rise from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022. Here, contributions from the company's production chemical business grew due to higher demand for frac chemical stimulation. Each end market held up during the quarter, and the company expects to hold a 33%-40% market share in the near term. In the past year, the rig count in Canada increased by 17.6% until the third week of March. However, the count has dipped sharply over the past eight weeks, which can be concerning for its Q1 2023 performance.

Canada accounted for 33% of its Q4 2022 sales, while the US contributed 67% of its revenues. The company's US region recorded a remarkable 62% revenue rise in the past year until Q4 2022. With 200 basis points in market share gains in the past year, the Permian has been the primary gainer where it estimates to hold 33% market share. In Q1, the company's second Permian invert facility will help support more rigs, particularly to the Basin's eastern side, which was previously under-covered. On top of that, the company's secondary grinding facility, which is being constructed in the Permian, is on schedule and will help strengthen its position in the most active energy Basin in the US.

Cash Flows And Liquidity

In FY2022, CESDF's cash flow from operations (or CFO) remained marginally negative but made a lot of improvement compared to a year ago, led by a sharp rise in revenues in the past year. Higher activity levels and inventory procurement resulted in cash outflow. Capex doubled in FY2022 compared to FY2021 due to higher spending on the H2S Scavengers plant in Canada and the Midland invert plant in the Permian. So, free cash flow remained negative in FY2022, although it improved over the past year.

As of December 31, 2022, CESDF's debt-to-equity (or leverage) was 0.81x, higher than its peers' average (CLB, SOI, OIS). Its liquidity was C$425 million on December 31 after it added C$ 190 million in available capacity. It also lowered the total debt-to-EBITDAC (adjusted net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, finance costs, and other income) ratio from 2.97x to 2.17x. The management believes it has ample liquidity to support the current revenue levels in the medium term.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

CESDF's current EV/EBITDA multiple (5.4x) contraction to the forward EV/EBITDA multiple (3.9x) is in line with its peers' (CLB, SOI, OIS) average fall. This typically implies a similar EBITDA growth and an at-par EV/EBITDA multiple. The stock's current multiple is lower than its peers' average of 9.8x. So, CESDF stock is undervalued versus its peers at the current level.

Analyst Rating

In the past 90- days, nine Wall-street analysts rated CESDF a "Buy" (includes "Strong Buy"). None of the analysts rated it a "Hold" or a "Sell." The sell-side consensus target price is not available, though.

What's The Take On CESDF?

As the drilling and fracturing activities gained traction, demand increased for the company's drill-bit, completion, and stimulation fluids. It even forayed into a new market in the eastern Permian after setting up its Midland invert facility. Among new products, the management expects its new barite grinding facility to pivot sales, particularly with its expertise in grinding and packaging mud internally. So, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) outperformed the stock in the past year.

CESDF faces challenges from steep competition, which limits its ability to increase pricing following the supply chain disruption. It added to its manufacturing capacity to ease the pressure, which required an addition to its available liquidity. Although the company's leverage is higher than some of its peers, the financial risks are limited. Given the relative undervaluation, I think investors might consider "buying" the stock at this level.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.