Measuring Home Prices

Mar. 23, 2023 2:50 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. home prices continued to rise in 2022.
  • Year-over-year price gains peaked in March 2022 at 20.8%, and began to decline thereafter, with deceleration becoming much more noticeable after the index peaked in June.
  • A number of commentators have noted that relatively expensive, high-tax states are losing population to more affordable areas.

Rising prices for real estate

gopixa

By Craig Lazzara

Compared to stock and bond markets, where prices update continuously throughout the trading day, the value of residential real estate is hard to observe; and while one buyer’s shares of stock XYZ are interchangeable with another’s, houses are not

Home Prices Rose in 2022

Home Prices - Price Gains Began to Decelerate in March 2022

Home Prices - Location

Home - South Gaining, West Coast Fading

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.19K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.