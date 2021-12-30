hapabapa

Introduction

Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) is in grave trouble. The company with a headquarter in South Korea is forced to choose between China and the U.S. markets. Both the United States and China sees semiconductor as a crucial piece of their national security and prosperity, and it is becoming apparent that both China and the U.S. is not willing to give up an inch in the semiconductor war. Therefore, as pressure mounts from the U.S. to bar China's ability to access and develop advanced semiconductors and its equipment, Samsung is bound to be sacrificed. The magnitude of political pressure the company faces is so grave that I strongly believe that investors should seek an alternative investment option. It is my opinion that investors will find safer and more attractive investment opportunities in western semiconductor companies.

Importance of China and the United States to Samsung

Samsung cannot choose between either China or the United States as they are arguably equally important to the company's future prosperity.

Starting with the importance of the United States to Samsung, the foundational technology which Samsung uses to produce advanced semiconductors come from the U.S. and its allies.

On the other hand, a significant percentage of the company's semiconductor manufacturing capacity is located in China. According to Nikkei Asia, a Japanese Media, Samsung's NAND flash global market share was about 30%, and Samsung's NAND flash China factory accounted for 14% of the global market share, which means that Samsung's China factory accounts for about 46.7% of the Company's NAND flash production (CNBC estimates that Samsung NAND flash's China reliance is about 42.5%).

If Samsung is to choose the U.S. over China, the company can potentially lose its production capacity as well as its biggest market. However, if Samsung chooses China over the U.S. and its allies, the company's ability to produce advanced semiconductors will be crippled. As such, Samsung is in a position where making any decisions will lead to a detrimental future.

Why Can't Samsung Choose Both?

It seems optimal for Samsung to please both the United States and China as it will be in the company's best interest to use U.S. technologies to produce semiconductors and sell them to China. While this was the case for the company over the past few years, it is increasingly difficult for the company to stay balanced as the United States government is actively pressuring the company to choose one or the other.

The U.S. government's goal is clear. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the following, "I want the United States to be the only country in the world where every company capable of producing leading-edge chips will have a significant R&D and high-volume manufacturing presence." From this speech, it is clear that the goal of the United States, as a nation, is to achieve absolute leadership in the semiconductor fabless and fabrication industry. The United States is not interested in sharing this leadership, especially with China. Digging deeper into her remarks, or the views of the U.S. government, she says that "America's ability to maintain our competitive edge in competitive technologies is essential" to "securing our economic and national security future for the coming decade." Beyond making it clear that the producing semiconductors within U.S. soil are of national security concern, she says that "manufacturing -- not software or algorithms -- powered [the past] engine of innovation." In the eyes of the U.S. government, semiconductor manufacturing is leading technological innovation, which is paramount to the country's economic prosperity and national security. From this, I believe it is obvious that the United States is not willing to allow any domestic or international companies to produce or sell advanced semiconductors to China.

Decisive U.S. Actions

The speech by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was not an empty remark. It was a speech followed by the additional requirements for companies to receive aid through the CHIPS Act, which was published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 requires successful applicants to enter into an agreement not to engage in any significant transaction involving the material expansion of semiconductor manufacturing capacity in any foreign country of concern for the 10-year period beginning on the date of the award, except under certain limited conditions. The CHIPS Program Office will work with multinational firms and foreign governments to provide clarity on the purpose and practical impact of these guardrails.

As the foreign country of concern is China for the United States, any company receiving the benefits from the CHIPS Act will be barred from material expansion and investment within China, even if the company already has a significant manufacturing footprint on Chinese soil. This can be arguably viewed as an existential crisis for Samsung.

Samsung's China Footprint

As briefly mentioned earlier in the article, Samsung's China footprint is massive, and the United States' decision to bar the company from bringing semiconductor equipment into China will be detrimental to the company. The United States Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security announced an export control on advanced computing and semiconductor manufacturing items to the People's Republic of China in October of 2022. It requires that all companies, foreign and domestic, that use U.S.-based technology require the U.S. government's approval before exporting the semiconductor production equipment and more to China. Although Samsung received a one-year grace period, the U.S. government will likely not extend the period for Samsung making it nearly impossible for Samsung to maintain its factory in China competitively. Since the announcement from the government back in October, there have been diplomatic meetings between Korea and the U.S. in an attempt from the Korean government to change the terms. However, to date, there has been no announcement of changes to a one-year grace period. The U.S. government's stance seems to be clear. As such, in the coming years, Samsung's Chinese manufacturing footprint will likely turn obsolete as the company will not be able to ship manufacturing equipment and others to upgrade or maintain its factory in China.

Impact On Competitor

The U.S. government's strong actions to stifle China's chip industry are expected to disproportionately affect South Korean memory chip manufacturers. As such, Micron (MU), in my opinion, is expected to benefit as its main competitors making up the memory chip oligopoly are negatively affected.

Micron's production footprint in China is relatively low compared to its competitors, Samsung and SK Hynix. Micron only has one packaging and testing facility for its products in Xian China compared to Samsung and SK Hynix which has production facilities that are responsible for about 40-50% of the respective companies' NAND Flash and DRAM products. Therefore, due to the U.S. government's actions negatively affecting Samsung and SK Hynix, Micron is expected to relatively benefit.

Financials

While Samsung has a healthy balance sheet, the macroeconomic conditions surrounding the memory chip industry are leaving the company in a short-term tight spot. Samsung, to overcome the political threat surrounding the company, has announced to invest $230 billion over the next 20 years to build a semiconductor manufacturing base in South Korea. However, I believe that the massive investments will degrade Samsung's financial health in the short term as the poor semiconductor macroeconomic conditions weigh on the company's earnings.

Samsung has vowed that it will not cut 2023 CAPEX despite the memory market downturn. With the strong downturn in the memory market negatively affecting the company's profit forecast for 2023, Samsung Electronics borrowed $16 billion from Samsung Display with an annual interest of 4.6%. 2023 will be a year where Samsung's CAPEX spending will far outpace the company's operating profits pressuring the company's short-term financials. However, with about $100 billion in cash, Samsung's financial health remains in a healthy position.

Risks to Thesis

Politics is oftentimes unpredictable, and the stance of the U.S. government today may change as the South Korean government attempts to convince the United States to allow more time for South Korean companies to adapt to this particular law. Given this event or any other political event that influences the government to change its stance, the risk and pressure Samsung has today may be vastly different.

Summary

The United States is not willing to give up an inch when it comes to semiconductors. There will be continued pressure from the U.S. government likely making Samsung's China presence nearly obsolete. Therefore, given that the political pressure is unlikely to end in the near term, it may be better for investors to seek opportunity in Micron over Samsung as Micron will benefit from the United States' hard stance against China.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.