Today, we are circling back on Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) for the first time since our initial article on this intriguing small cap concern in June of last year. I concluded that piece of research with this conclusion.

I am passing on any investment recommendation even though I do find the firm's business model intriguing. If Offerpad makes it through this downturn in the housing market, this is the name I would probably look hard at accumulating towards the end of any recession as the central bank ends its monetary tightening stance after the inflation genie is put back into her bottle."

That turned out to be the right recommendation as the shares have cratered since that initial analysis was posted. The larger question for the company and its shareholders is whether Offerpad can survive until the Federal Reserve 'pivots' and the housing sector improves. An updated analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Phoenix based Offerpad Solutions, Inc. operates a real estate solutions platform called iBuying for on-demand customer. This allows clients to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. The company also buys, sells, rents, and renovates properties to homeowners in the United States as its vision is to be one-step shop for buyers and sellers. Offerpad has a renovations team in each of its markets that can quickly do renovations to increase the value of the listing while the home is going through the sales process.

OPAD stock currently trades for just over fifty cents a share and has an approximate market capitalization of $150 million.

May Company Presentation

In FY2022, the company sold 10,000 homes for the first time in Offerpad's history. It also completed 9,985 renovation projects and increased their asset-light FLEX transactions, including listing, buying and mortgages by 90% over FY2021.

May Company Presentation

Fourth Quarter Results:

On February 22nd, the company posted fourth quarter numbers. Offerpad had a GAAP loss of 49 cents a share, approximately a quarter worse than expected. Revenues fell just over 21% on a year-over-year basis to $677.2 million, which was $110 million over expectations.

However, management drastically took revenue guidance down for 1Q2023. They put a sales range of $480 million to $540 million (on 1,300 to 1,450 homes) when the consensus analyst view was for roughly $625 million worth of revenue this quarter at the time.

Offerpad had a net loss of $148.6 million for the fourth quarter which included a $44.1 million inventory impairment charge. As can be seen below, while the amount of homes Offerpad sold in FY2022 was substantially higher than FY2021, its gross margins fell dramatically within the rapidly deteriorating housing market.

Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

2022 2021 Percentage Change Homes acquired 9,034 9,023 0% Homes sold 10,635 6,373 67% Revenue $4.0B $2.1B 91% Gross profit1 $182.4M $207.8M (12%) Net income (loss)1, 2 ($148.6M) $6.5M n.a. Adjusted net income (loss)1 ($172.1M) $4.0M n.a. Adjusted EBITDA1 ($103.8M) $29.9M n.a. Gross profit per home sold $17,200 $32,600 (47%) Contribution profit after interest per home sold $9,300 $22,900 (59%) Cash and cash equivalents $97.2M $169.8M (43%) Click to enlarge

The most aggressive Fed policy since the early 80s and the decline in housing affordability hit Offerpad in a couple of significant ways. The first was that the company needed to sell its housing inventory that was acquired prior to the market deteriorating. The second was securing additional capital to strengthen their balance sheet which Offerpad recently accomplished (see section below).

Inventory of homes acquired before September 1st, 2022 went from approximately 4,000 to 225 during the quarter. Homes acquired after September 1, 2022, that have sold are recording positive returns according to management. The company had approximately 1,800 homes within it inventory as of YE 2022.

Liabilities for the company's housing inventory has dropped approximately $500 million from its peak. In addition, since peaking in August, Offerpad has reduced their overall workforce by approximately 50%. This includes the latest reduction in February. These moves have resulted in a combined total annual savings of approximately $40 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since fourth quarter results came out, both JMP Securities and Cantor Fitzgerald have reiterated Buy ratings with identical $1.00 a share price targets. J.P. Morgan has maintained its Hold rating on the equity.

Approximately 15% of the company outstanding float is currently held short. There has been no insider activity in this stock in 2023 to date. A director did purchase just over $3 million worth of shares last August at an average cost of just less than $1.70 a share. The company ended FY2022 with an unrestricted cash balance of $97 million. Earlier this year in February, Offerpad completed a $90 million private placement of prepaid warrants, which are convertible in the common stock.

Verdict:

The current analyst firm consensus has the company losing 43 cents a share in FY2023 as revenues fall more than 40% to $2.24 billion. In FY2024, the consensus calls for the company to break even as sales rise nearly 35%. However, given the uncertainty of the housing market, there is wide variance around earnings for 2024 ranging from a loss of 22 cents a share to a profit of 46 cents a share.

I have always like what Offerpad is trying to accomplish in streamlining/integrating the entire home buying/selling process. Unfortunately, it has rolled out this vision as the housing market is in limbo thanks to average mortgage rates more than doubling since the start of 2022.

Management seems to be taking the right steps in reducing inventory and operating costs as well as recently shoring up its balance sheet. The question is how long with the housing market remain extremely challenged. Until conditions improve, Offerpad's business model is likely to remain under pressure. Therefore, the stock should only be considered by aggressive investors that the Fed will soon 'pivot' and that will turn the housing sector around.

