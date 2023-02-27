ONEOK: One Big Caveat To Remember In 2023

Mar. 23, 2023
DT Analysis
Summary

  • ONEOK enjoyed a strong end to 2022 with the full year seeing new record-setting operating cash flow.
  • When looking at their now formalized guidance for 2023, on the surface their adjusted EBITDA forecasts a very impressive circa 26% year-on-year.
  • There is one big caveat to remember, which is their insurance payout during 2023 influences the year-on-year comparison versus 2022.
  • This means that investors should not get too excited when reviewing their results for 2023, as skyrocketing earnings will only be temporary.
  • Since their underlying earnings are still forecast to increase almost 10% year-on-year during 2023, I still believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate.

Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

Introduction

By late 2022, it had been nearly three years since ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) paused their dividend growth but thankfully, it finally seemed that 2023 was shaping up great for dividend fans because as my previous

ONEOK Operating Cash Flow

Author

ONEOK Guidance For 2023

ONEOK Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

ONEOK Capital Structure

Author

ONEOK Leverage

Author

ONEOK Debt Serviceability

Author

ONEOK Liquidity

Author

DT Analysis
