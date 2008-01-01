Khaosai Wongnatthakan

The broader equity market has been in a decline since the beginning of 2022. Many large-cap stocks suffered heavy casualties as they saw their stock prices declined substantially. This is noticeable in the S&P 500 index. What about mid-cap stocks? How should we expect mid-cap stocks to perform in 2023? In this article, we will analyze SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) and provide our recommendations and suggestions.

SPMD basically tracks the S&P 400 index, an index that consists of U.S. mid-cap stocks. Following the decline last year, SPMD's valuation appears to be relatively low compared to its historical average. However, earnings will likely be revised downward in the upcoming recession. This will inevitably impact SPMD's fund price negatively. Given uncertain macroeconomic environment, investors should wait for a better entry point.

Fund Analysis

SPMD endured double digit loss since 2022

SPMD has not performed well in the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, the fund has delivered a loss of 15.51%. This was only slightly better than the 16.71% loss of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) which tracks the S&P 500 index. From peak of early 2022 to the trough reached in October 2022, the fund has lost as much as 22.5%.

SPMD's valuation appears to be low relative to the historical average

The significant decline last year caused multiple compression to SPMD's valuation. As can be seen from the chart below, the forward P/E ratio of S&P 400 Mid Cap Index is now down to 13.1x. This is much lower than the forward P/E ratio of about 16x in the beginning of 2022. The current forward P/E ratio of 13.1x is relatively low compared to the historical range. The last time we have seen this lower valuation was a brief negative spike in 2020. Prior to that, we have only seen this low valuation occurred in 2008/2009, 2011, and 2018/2019. Therefore, the current valuation appears to be quite attractive versus its historical average.

Downward earnings revision is beginning to happen

While multiple compression may have occurred already, we have not yet seen a major downward earnings revision. Major downward earnings revision will usually occur in an economic recession. As can be seen from the chart below, S&P 400 Mid Cap index's estimated earnings per share was significantly revised downward during the Great Recession in 2008/2009 and in the recession caused by the pandemic in 2020. As the chart shows, we are currently likely in the beginning of this downward earnings revision cycle. Our base case is that there will be at least a mild recession. Since earnings is the denominator and price is the numerator of the P/E ratio, if earnings is being revised downward, price will also need to be revised downward. Therefore, we may still experience decline in SPMD's price in the upcoming recession.

Downside risk is still very high

Now, let us look at how SPMD will perform during a recession. As can be seen from the chart below, in the previous two recessions in 2008/2009 and 2020, the fund has dropped over 55% and 30%, respectively. Therefore, in an upcoming recession, we may likely see a decline of 30% assuming it is a mild recession. This means we may still have more room to drop from the current level.

Investor Takeaway

We think there may still be more room to drop for SPMD's fund price and therefore we do not recommend buying this fund right now. Given macroeconomic uncertainty, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.