kemalbas

Preamble

If you read or listen to commentators on the subject of mRNA vaccines, they invariably sit at the opposite ends of the spectrum; either 100% pro or 100% against. This article is an attempt to consider evidence on both sides of the divide so that investors can make a balanced judgement on the direction of Pfizer’s (PFE) stock. I’m sure investors need no reminding that an enormous chunk of the company’s profits is derived from the sale of mRNA vaccines. Without a doubt, stockholders are hopeful that this continues so that they can continue to enjoy decent dividends and an upward momentum in the stock price. It is therefore critical that all evidence be investigated so that appropriate decisions can be taken.

The good

A sizeable study into the effectiveness, and to determine the safety profile, of Pfizer’s vaccine was carried out prior to the roll-out at the end of 2021. This research enrolled 43,252 participants, who were divided into two groups; vaccine recipients and placebo.

In summary, the vaccine was determined to be 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 versus the placebo in individuals 16 years of age or older. As regards safety, more vaccine recipients than placebo recipients reported any adverse event (27% and 12%, respectively). However, these figures for the most part reflect the inclusion of transient side effects such as pain at the site of injection. Furthermore, more serious adverse events were reported not only by the vaccine cohort, but also by those who were given a placebo.

Further studies have been carried out, which largely mirror the original trials conducted by Pfizer prior to launch. The peer reviewed paper published on 5 May proved that “Adjusted estimates of vaccine effectiveness at 7 days or longer after the second dose were 95·3%.” And so, the paper concluded that COVID-19 vaccination with the Pfizer product could help to control the pandemic. Also, noteworthy was that this paper received no funding, although, it has to be said that a number of contributors to this research were Pfizer stockholders.

Further reputable research was published on the 13th May 2021. In the case of this research, there was no reported conflict of interest with the contributors. In short, the researchers concluded that vaccination with the vaccine was associated with a significant reduction in symptoms, and with added protection against severe disease.

It has been confirmed that COVID-19 infection can lead to myocarditis or pericarditis and in one recent study, 5% of patients developed myocarditis and 1.5% pericarditis within a 6-month period following COVID-19 infection. One might therefore reasonably conclude that vaccination would be an effective prophylactic against such conditions.

Also, at this point, may I reiterate the advice from the CDC, which advises that; “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

The bad

Ask any physician whether there are any medications that have zero side effects, and you will receive an emphatic “no” in response. As we have seen from the early research, even a placebo will occasionally produce an adverse reaction. And sometimes, the reaction to a placebo can be quite severe. In the paper produced in association with Pfizer, 6 placebo recipients were diagnosed with lymphadenopathy following placebo.

As regards side effects from Pfizer’s product, they have been recorded by the company over the period it has been in use. For this article, I propose to focus on one relatively mild observation.

Shingles

Being an old fuddy duddy, I’m not Justin Bieber’s greatest fan, and so when he announced that he was cancelling his “Justice World Tour” for health reasons, I didn’t begin weeping into my afternoon cocktail, or consider suicide. It would appear that he has developed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition brought about by a reawakening of dormant chicken pox virus. This is a little weird because this ailment is typically found in elderly people due to a weakening of the immune system with increasing age. To be honest, I’m beginning to believe that this type of shingles condition is a pandemic of modern pop singers, as a similar report has emerged from Korea. It would appear that Super Junior's Leeteuk has revealed that he has shingles, and will be taking a break from belting out his pop songs.

It would appear that the incidence of shingles is on the rise. Perhaps this is due to the increased vaccination against chicken pox, leading, over time, to lower protection as people get older. Or because there are more individuals who are immunocompromised, and therefore more prone to infection by this ubiquitous virus. There are even reports that the incidence of shingles increases after COVID infection.

The rise in the prevalence of shingles has reached such an alarming level in Japan that research was conducted by Kochi University, which is one of Japan's 86 prestigious national universities. So, let us say that this university is fairly reputable. Furthermore, the research was headed by Professor Shigetoshi Sano, no slouch when it comes to original research. His paper describes how concentration of the shingles virus in lesions is directly related to the presence of encoded spike protein.

Now, Professor Sano’s research does not explain if or why encoded spike protein leads to shingles. His paper points to a correlative connection between mRNA vaccine rather than a causative link. For research that hints at a causative link, we must visit non-other than the world-famous Institut Pasteur in France. Their paper reveals that COVID-19 spike protein suppresses interferon 1, which is a key component of the immune system that helps the body repel viruses. Intuitively, one would expect a virus to do this sort of thing; how else can it become infectious?

But, are we to believe that the mRNA vaccine codes for the part of the virus that suppresses interferon 1? For the answer to this question, we must consider evidence from The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has been ranked as the world’s No. 1 university for 2022-23.

The MIT research concludes that; “The mRNA vaccines potentially cause increased risk to infectious diseases” The MIT report goes further to claim that; “vaccination induces a profound impairment in type I interferon signaling, which has diverse adverse consequences to human health.”

Now, if this were indeed true, we would expect a direct relationship between the number of vaccinations and the severity of COVID-19 infections; right?

Cleveland Study

There is a Cleveland study that points in this direction. This Cleveland Clinic studied over 51,000 employees to determine whether the bivalent Covid-19 vaccines had been effective up until the close of the study on December 12, 2022. In summary, the researchers checked the incidence of reinfection with COVID-19 after a number of jabs. The results are presented below.

Cleveland study (www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.17.22283625v1)

The data above shows a particularly startling conclusion. The graph clearly suggests that the more vaccinations employees had, the more infections they received. One point to note, though, is that the paper is in pre-print and under peer review.

Efficacy concerns

I’m guessing that many people took the shot because they didn’t want to pass an infection to elderly and frail relatives, and one can readily understand this motivation. Unfortunately, there are question marks over Pfizer’s vaccine preventing this type of transmission. At a recent meeting between a Pfizer executive and a European Union parliamentary hearing, the company executive confirmed that the company has zero evidence that the mRNA vaccines are effective in this regard.

In fact, no less an institution than Harvard University showed that, believe it or not, the spread of COVID increases with the percentage of a population that is vaccinated. From their paper, which covers data from millions of infections from 68 countries, I quote; “At the country-level, there appears to be no discernible relationship between percentage of population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the last 7 days. In fact, the trend line suggests a marginally positive association, such that countries with higher percentage of population fully vaccinated have higher COVID-19 cases per 1 million people.”

Summary

There is now a considerable body of evidence pointing to the efficacy of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines, and indeed there is some that suggests the opposite. It behooves investors to weigh up the evidence from both sides and make considered decisions regarding investments.