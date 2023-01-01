Forget VNQ, Buy These 3 High Yield Blue-Chip REITs Instead

Mar. 23, 2023 8:00 AM ETVanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)SRC, SRC.PA, STAG, WPC
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Groups

Summary

  • VNQ is a wildly popular low-cost REIT index fund.
  • However, we believe that investors are setting themselves up for long-term disappointment with this fund.
  • Instead, we share three high yield blue chip REITs that we think will provide much better returns.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

big arrow symbol Higher Interest Rates for Home Real Estate Ideas Savings on real estate of financial stability and growth and space for entering text on a yellow background, realistic 3D rendering.

Phiwath Jittamas

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is a wildly popular low-cost REIT index fund. However, we believe that investors are setting themselves up for long-term disappointment with this fund. In this article we share three high yield blue chip

VNQ

VNQ Top Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
20.24K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.