Allkem: Taking Advantage Of The Perceived Increased Demand For Lithium

Mar. 23, 2023 3:20 AM ETAllkem Limited (AKE:CA), OROCFALB
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • We believe Allkem is well on track to becoming a major lithium producer in scale and with strategic locations that are close to rapidly growing EV markets.
  • In our view, few companies are better positioned than Allkem to benefit from the perceived rise in lithium demand resulting from the increasing adoption of clean energy technologies.
  • By 2026, the company's production is expected to reach nearly 110 Kt LCE, making it a major lithium producer with, potentially, an attractive gross operating cash margin (82% as of December 2022).

Lithium element symbol from the periodic table near metallic lithium with copy space. 3d illustration.

jroballo

We believe Allkem (OTCPK:OROCF) is well on track to becoming a major lithium producer in scale and with strategic locations that are close to rapidly growing EV markets.

Summary

We review recent market projections for lithium demand and

Albermarle's Lithium Demand Projections

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.22K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.