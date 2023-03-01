We believe Allkem (OTCPK:OROCF) is well on track to becoming a major lithium producer in scale and with strategic locations that are close to rapidly growing EV markets.
We review recent market projections for lithium demand and implications for one standout producer, in particular.
Albemarle (ALB), at a market share of 18%, is one of the world's largest lithium producers. A recent strategic update provided by the company indicated that they are more optimistic about the outlook for lithium now than a year ago.3
For 2023, the company forecasted demand at 1.2 million tonnes (MT) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and, for 2030, 3.7 Mt - a figure nearly 15% higher than last year’s forecasts and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) equating to around 16% between 2025 to 2030. Moreover, these are markedly higher than others’ estimates.
The increase in demand forecasts is due to the Inflation Reduction Act and strong electric vehicle (EV) sales. As a result, Albemarle is estimating global EV production will rise from 11.2 million units in 2022 to 25.7 million units in 2025, to 46.9 million units in 2030, compared to its previous estimate of 41 million units in 2030. This translates into an EV penetration rate of 28% in 2025 (compared to 14% in 2022) and 48% in 2030.
As for global supply, Albemarle estimates 2.9 Mt of LCE will be produced in 2030. When combined with its optimistic demand profile, this translates into a lithium shortfall of about 800 Kt, therefore, possibly justifying its and others' continued expansion strategies.
Total Demand
By Application (MMt LCE)
Broad-Based, Near-Term Growth at Scale
Diverse Near-Term Growth Opportunities
Allkem, in our view, has one of the best production profiles with near-term expansion opportunities that could nearly triple production from 40 thousand tonnes per annum (Ktpa) of LCE to 110 Ktpa LCE by 2026 (see chart). Furthermore, its growth profile is broad-based, with options across the Americas in lithium carbonatei and spodumeneii.
Vertical Integration Opportunities
In parallel with its upstream expansions, Allkem is planning on moving "downstream." The aim is to provide battery-grade lithium hydroxidev conversion capacity in markets such as Japan and North America. Shifting downstream is a critical step that should boost margins, stabilize cash flow and provide insight into high-end growth markets.
Several additional studies are underway that could potentially increase production capacity beyond 2026. For example, incentives from the U.S. IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) support building a hydroxide conversion plant in North America with feedstock like James Bay. Developing Olaroz (Stage 3) could also increase the company's annual production.
Strong Financial Position
The ability to self-fund its production growth is unique as many other emerging lithium companies with similar capex profiles will require external funding.
Pathway to Net Zero by 2035
Allkem, we believe, is well on track to becoming a major lithium producer in scale and with strategic locations that are close to rapidly growing EV markets. Its growth profile, in our view, is among the best in the industry and is supported by a substantial resource and reserve base.
The key attributes that set Allkem apart are 1) production growth; 2) attractive margins; 3) self-funded growth; and 4) upside in the resource & reserve base combined with its ESG credentials that could result in it capturing a premium valuation.
i Lithium carbonate: Normally associated with brines (saline groundwater) with the final product being lithium carbonate. Can be processed into lithium hydroxide but at an additional cost.
ii Spodummene: Normally associated with hard-rock mining, where spodumene is a mineral that contains lithium. Can be processed into either lithium carbonate or hydroxide.
iii Technical grade lithium: Lower grade (less than 99% in purity) used in glass and other industrial applications.
iv Battery grade lithium: Higher grade (above 99.5% in purity) used for making critical battery materials.
v Hydroxide: Lithium hydroxide is necessary for some cathodes, such as nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) and nickel-cobalt-manganese oxide (NCM).
Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries discussed herein.
This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results. Information provided by third-party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions, projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements presented herein are valid as of the date of this communication and are subject to change without notice. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its employees.
Hard assets investments are subject to risks associated with real estate, precious metals, natural resources and commodities and events related to these industries, foreign investments, illiquidity, credit, interest rate fluctuations, inflation, leverage, and non-diversification.
All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
